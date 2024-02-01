What is Ralf Rangnick's Net Worth and Salary?

Ralf Rangnick is a German professional football coach, executive, and former player who has a net worth of $20 million. Ralf Rangnick is currently the manager of the Austrian national team. He began his coaching career in 1983 after ending his professional playing career at the age of 25. Some of the teams he has coached include Stuttgart, Hannover, RB Leipzig, and Manchester United.

Salary

Contract:

He signed a six-month contract as interim manager at Manchester United in November 2021.

After that, he transitioned into a two-year consultancy role at the club.

Salary:

During his interim management period: He reportedly earned close to £8 million for his six months of work. This doubled his previous salary of £3.8 million per year while working as sporting director at Lokomotiv Moscow. Despite this increase, he still earned less than some of the Manchester United players, breaking a tradition set by former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.



Early Life

Ralf Rangnick was born on June 29, 1958 in Backnang, West Germany. His parents, Dietrich and Erika Rangnick, met in 1945 in Lichtenstein, Saxony in the Ore Mountains. His mother is from Wroclaw, Poland while his father is from Kaliningrad, Russia. He enjoyed playing soccer from a young age and was able to play professionally beginning in 1976 with VfB Stuttgart II. Over the next years, he primarily played in Germany but also had a short stint playing at English club Southwick while he was studying at the University of Sussex. As a player, Rangnick developed a reputation for being very strategic and was soon tapped to join the coaching staff.

Career

Rangnick was added as a player-coach while playing at his hometown club Viktoria Backnang in the 1980s. He continued to play and coach at VfB Stuttgart II and TSV Lippoldsweiler. In 1988, he became the head coach at SC Korb. He remained there for two seasons before returning to VfB Stuttgart for four seasons to manage the Under 19 team. In 1995, he became the head coach at Reutlingen 05 and spent two seasons there.

In 1999, Rangnick took control of VfB Stuttgart and became the first team coach at the club who had served as a player and coached at amateur and under 19 level previously. He remained in the position for two seasons before moving to Hannover 96. He remained with the club until March 2004. He was then hired by Schalke 04 in September. Rangnick stayed with the team until December 2005.

Rangnick's next appointment as head coach was at TSG Hoffenheim for the 2006-2007 season. During that season, the team was promoted into the coveted Bundesliga for the first time in their history. He remained with Hoffenheim until January 2011 after one of his players had been sold to another team without his knowledge. In March 2011, Rangnick was named as the replacement for Felix Magath as coach of Schalke 04. He led the team to their first UEFA Champions League semi-finals, though they were defeated by Manchester United. He stepped down from the team later that year, citing chronic fatigue syndrome.

In February 2015, Rangnick announced he would be taking over as coach at RB Leipzig for the upcoming season. He stayed with the team for one season before Ralph Hasenhuttl took over. However, in July 2018, he again took over as coach for RB Leipzig. The team played well that year and in the following season, the club ended in the third position in Bundesliga and qualified for the UEFA Champions League. They reached the final, losing to Bayern Munich.

During the first few months of the 2021-2022 season, Rangnick was shortlisted as a potential short term manager by Manchester United. He was appointed interim manager until the end of the season in November 2021. He was slated to continue working with the team in a consultancy role for a further two years. However, by spring of 2022, it was decided that Rangnick would not consult with the team due to the demands of his new job with the Austria national team.

In April 2022, Rangnick was appointed manager of the Austria national team on a two-year deal. His first game with the team came in June and resulted in a 3-0 win over Croatia. However, the rest of the season did not go as well and the team was relegated to League B. By October of the following year, he qualified the team for UEFA Euro 2024.

In addition to his coaching career, Rangnick has also had a long career as a manager. In June 2012, he became the director of soccer for both Red Bull Salzburg and Red Bull Leipzig. Under his leadership, RB Leipzig saw promotion from a regional league to the Bundesliga, the top league. They also reached the UEFA Champions League. In 2019, he was promoted to head of sport and development for Red Bull. Reb Bull clubs rose in market value from 120 million pounds to 1.2 billion pounds during his tenure as manager.

In July 2021, Rangnick signed a three-year contract as manager of sports and development for Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow. However, he left the post to become the interim manager at Manchester United.

Personal Life

Rangnick met his wife, Gabriela, at the age of 17. They got married and were together for over 40 years, during which time they had two sons together. However, they divorced in 2017. Rangnick has otherwise been very private about his personal life.

In 2018, Rangnick established the Ralf Rangnick Foundation which aims to support children in their development and enable their personalities to flourish.