Rafa Benitez Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Coaches Net Worth: $30 Million Salary: $6 Million Date of Birth: Apr 16, 1960 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Madrid Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Coach, Manager Nationality: Spain 💰 Compare Rafa Benitez's Net Worth

What is Rafa Benitez's Net Worth?

Rafa Benitez is a former Spanish football player and current manager who has a net worth of $30 million. Rafa Benitez is known for his tactical acumen and his ability to get the best out of his players. He has won trophies with clubs in Spain, England, Italy, and Turkey. In August 2023 he was named the new coach of Celta Vigo. He previously coached Everton.

Benitez was born in Madrid, Spain, in 1960. He played as a goalkeeper for Real Madrid and other clubs in Spain. He retired from playing in 1997 and began his managerial career at the age of 37.

Benitez's biggest career accomplishments include winning the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, the UEFA Europa League with Chelsea in 2013, and the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas in 2016. He has also won the FA Cup, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

Benitez is a controversial figure in football. He has been criticized for his defensive style of play and his temper. However, he is also respected for his work ethic and his dedication to his teams.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Rafael Benitez was born in Madrid, Spain, on April 16, 1960. He began his playing career as a goalkeeper for Real Madrid's youth team in 1979. He made his senior debut for the club in 1981 and went on to play for them for six seasons.

Benitez also played for Osasuna, Real Valladolid, and Tenerife during his playing career. He retired from playing in 1997 at the age of 37.

Managerial Career

Benitez began his managerial career at the age of 37 when he was appointed manager of Real Madrid B. He led the team to promotion to Segunda División B in his first season.

In 2000, Benitez was appointed manager of Valencia. He led the team to two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Cup in his four seasons at the club.

In 2004, Benitez was appointed manager of Liverpool. He led the team to the UEFA Champions League title in his first season, becoming the first Spanish manager to win the trophy. He also led Liverpool to the FA Cup in 2006.

Benitez was sacked by Liverpool in 2010 after a poor run of form. He then managed Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, and Dalian Professional.

Benitez managed Everton from 2022 to 2023. In August 2023 he was named coach of Celta Vigo.

Personal Life

Benitez is married to Montse Benitez. They have two daughters, Claudia and Ainhoa.

Benitez is a keen golfer and enjoys spending time with his family. He is also a fan of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team.

Salary

Benitez's salary has varied throughout his career. He was reportedly paid £6 million per year at Liverpool and £7 million per year at Chelsea.