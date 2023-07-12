What Is Nadeshot's Net Worth?

Nadeshot is an American former professional Call of Duty player who has a net worth of $12 million. Nadeshot is the founder, CEO, and co-owner of the gaming organization/lifestyle brand 100 Thieves, and he was the captain of OpTic Gaming during the 2014 "Call of Duty: Ghosts" season as well as the 2014–2015 "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" season. Nadeshot was the "Call of Duty XP" World Champion in 2011, and he won a gold medal at the 2014 Major League Gaming X Games. He was a Red Bull esports athlete and is popular on Twitch, where he has two million followers. Nadeshot's YouTube channel has more than three million subscribers, and he has been sponsored by companies such as Scuf Gaming and Astro Gaming. Nadeshot left OpTic as a player in 2015 and took a break from competitive gaming. In 2017, he launched 100 Thieves, which branched off into other games including "League of Legends" and "Counter Strike: Global Offensive." Nadeshot has appeared in the web series "Mianite" (2014) and "Escape the Night" (2016), and he co-wrote the 2016 book "OpTic Gaming: The Making of eSports Champions."

Early Life

Nadeshot was born Matthew Haag on August 3, 1992, in Palos Hills, Illinois. He is the son of Chris and Jeff Haag, and he has two siblings. Nadeshot graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in 2010, then he completed a two-year business studies course at Moraine Valley Community College. Before he got involved in competitive gaming, he worked at McDonald's.

Career

Nadeshot's gaming handle originates from a move in the "Halo" video game series called a "grenade shot." He was a competitive amateur in "Halo 2," a first-person shooter game, but he switched to "Gears of War," a third-person tactical shooter game, after receiving the game as a Christmas gift. In 2007, Nadeshot missed qualifying for MLG (Major League Gaming) Chicago by just one slot in "Gears of War" play. The following year, he competed in his first online professional tournament, and he made his professional debut at the age of 16 on "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare." He joined OpTic Gaming in mid-2010, and he became OpTic Gaming's captain in 2014 after the resignation of Will "BigTymer" Johnson. During the 2010–2011 season, he finished in eighth place at MLG Anaheim, third place at MLG Raleigh, seventh place at MLG Orlando, and 15th at the MLG Providence championships in "Call of Duty: Black Ops." During the 2011–2012 season, Nadeshot played on the OpTic Gaming team in a $1 million "Call of Duty XP" tournament, and the team won $400,000. During the 2012–2013 season, the OpTic Gaming team became the first-ever "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" champions, and they finished in fifth/sixth place at MLG Dallas and third place at the "Call of Duty" Championships, MLG Anaheim, and London's Gfinity 1 (G1). The team came in second at the MLG Fullsail Invitational.

Nadeshot began leading the OpTic Gaming team during the 2013–2014 season, and they finished in third place at the "Call of Duty" World Championships, winning $120,000. Nadeshot entered into an exclusivity deal with MLG to stream on the organization's MLG.tv web streaming service. MLG EVP Adam Apicella said of the deal, "We are extremely excited to welcome Nadeshot to MLG, not only as a streamer, but as a fundamental member of our development team. MLG is one of the fastest-growing premium digital content producers and working with trailblazers like Nadeshot is key for evolving the streaming landscape. We are excited to combine our experience as a top online broadcaster with Nadeshot's personal experience to better the MLG.tv platform not only for our fans, but for our streaming partners as well." The OpTic Gaming team won the 2014 MLG X Games, and during the 2014–2015 season, the team finished in second place in "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" at MLG Columbus. They came in first at UMG Orlando and Pro League Season 1, and in April 2015, Nadeshot announced that he was leaving the OpTic Gaming pro-team to focus on content creation after finishing in seventh place at the 2015 Call of Duty Championship tournament, but he would remain a co-owner of OpTic Gaming.

In 2017, Nadeshot co-founded the Los Angeles-based gaming organization/lifestyle brand 100 Thieves with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. The organization has teams competing in games such as "Call of Duty," "Apex Legends," "Valorant," and "League of Legends" and operates franchises in the "Valorant" Americas League, League Championship Series, and "Call of Duty" League. They are known as the Los Angeles Thieves in the "Call of Duty" League. In 2021, 100 Thieves signed a sponsorship deal with Twisted Tea and Truly Seltzer and acquired Higround, a gaming peripheral company. According to the company's official website, "In its first two years, 100 Thieves has won multiple esports major championships in 'Call of Duty,' made the 'League of Legends' and 'Fortnite' World Championships, launched the top gaming podcasts on iTunes, sold out over a dozen apparel drops, and is supported by major partners such as Cash App, Chipotle, Rocket Mortgage, Lexus, and Rockstar. " The website also states that the company is valued at $460 million.

Personal Life

Nadeshot began a relationship with Haley Hey in August 2019, and the couple became engaged in June 2022. Haley has worked in the esports/gaming industry, and in 2022, she joined Range Media Partners as a manager, focusing on gaming talent, strategy, and partnerships.

Awards

In 2014, fans voted Nadeshot eSports Player of the Year at The Game Awards. In 2016, he shared a Streamy Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a Web Series with his "Escape the Night" co-stars.