Mike Tomlin net worth

What is Mike Tomlin's Net Worth?

Mike Tomlin is the current head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers who has a net worth of $16 million. Mike Tomlin accumulated his net worth as one of the youngest coaches in the history of American sports, and he is the first black head coach to lead the Steelers. His annual salary for being head coach of the Steelers is $6 million.

Early Life

Michael Pettaway Tomlin was born on March 15, 1972, in Hampton, Virginia, the youngest of two sons. His father, Ed, played football at the Hampton Institute in the 1960s and was drafted by the Baltimore Colts. Ed Tomlin later played for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. But Mike hardly knew his father and was raised mostly by his mother, Julia, and his stepfather.

Mike Tomlin graduated from Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, in 1990. And although he never became a professional NFL player, Tomlin did participate in the game while in school, taking the position of a wide receiver/tight end. And as a wide receiver at the College of William and Mary, Tomlin was an All-Yankee Conference selection in 1994.

College Coaching Career

In 1995, Mike Tomlin took the job as wide receivers coach for the Virginia Military Institute. In 1996, he spent the season as a graduate assistant at the University of Memphis where he worked with the defensive backs and special teams rooms. Tomlin then caught the attention of Arkansas State University who hired him to coach the defensive backs. He spent two seasons there before moving on as a defensive back coach for University of Cincinnati.

NFL & Pittsburgh Steelers

By the millennium, Tomlin was an NFL coach, taking on the position of assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under head coach Tony Dungy. This is where he learned the Tampa 2 defense he would employ later on in his coaching career. The Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII over the Oakland Raiders 48-21. In 2006, Brad Childress hired Tomlin to become the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2007, Tomlin landed his current role as the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The terms of his contract were never officially released, but the "Pittsburgh Post-Gazette" reported it was a four-year contract paying $2.5 million per year. As well as being the first black head coach for the Steelers, Tomlin became the tenth black head coach in NFL history. When the Steelers claimed their victory in Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals 27-23, Tomlin became the NFL youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl. He was aged 36 at the time of the victory. Over his first 16 seasons as a head coach, Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record, the longest current streak in the NFL.

Personal Life

Mike Tomlin met his wife, Kiya Winston, while the two were students at The College of William & Mary. The couple has three children together: Two sons, Michael Dean and Mason, and a daughter, Harlyn Quinn. The family lives in Squirrel Hill, a residential neighborhood on the East End of Pittsburgh.