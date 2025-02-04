Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Mike D'Antoni's Net Worth?

Mike D'Antoni is a professional basketball coach and former player who has a net worth of $14 million. Mike D'Antoni serves as a coaching advisor for the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans. He previously coached such teams as the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets, and won two NBA Coach of the Year awards. As a player, D'Antoni played 14 seasons with the Italian team Olimpia Milano from 1977 to 1990, and won five Italian League titles while becoming the team's all-time leading scorer.

Contracts & Salary

In 2008, Mike signed a 4-year, $24 million deal with the Knicks. In 2012, he signed a 3-year, $12 million deal, for total earnings of $36 million just from these two deals alone.

Early Life and Education

Mike D'Antoni was born on May 8, 1951 in Mullens, West Virginia. His father was a high school basketball coach, and he has an older brother named Dan who also became a coach. D'Antoni attended Mullens High School, and then Marshall University, playing basketball at both.

Playing Career

In the 1973 NBA draft, D'Antoni was chosen by the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in the second round. He played three seasons with the team before moving to the ABA's Spirits of St. Louis, with which he played from 1975 to 1976. D'Antoni subsequently returned to the NBA to play for the San Antonio Spurs, but he played just two games with the team before he left for Europe. He went on to sign with the Italian team Olimpia Milano in 1977. In his 14 seasons with the team through 1990, D'Antoni helped lead Olimpia Milano to five Italian League titles, two Italian Cups, two FIBA European Champions Cups, and a FIBA Intercontinental Cup. Moreover, he led the Italian League in steals six times, and by the end of his career had become Olimpia Milano's all-time leading scorer.

Coaching Career, 1990-2008

After leaving Olimpia Milano as a player, D'Antoni became the team's head coach. He served in this position for four seasons, and led the team to the FIBA Korać Cup title in 1993. D'Antoni subsequently became the head coach of another Italian team, Benetton Basket. In his four seasons with the team through 1997, he led Benetton to a FIBA European Cup, an Italian Cup, and an Italian League title. Returning to the United States, D'Antoni coached the NBA's Denver Nuggets from 1997 to 1999. He was ultimately fired following a poor performance during the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season. Subsequently, D'Antoni served as an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers from 2000 to 2001.

For the 2001-02 season, D'Antoni returned to Italy for a second stint with Benetton Basket, and coached the team to another Italian League title. After that season, he went back to the NBA to become an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns; he then became the team's head coach in 2003. D'Antoni experienced some of his greatest career seasons with the Suns, winning 50 or more games in four consecutive seasons and earning NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2005. He became general manager of the Suns in 2006 and left the team in 2008. Meanwhile, D'Antoni served as an assistant coach for the US men's national basketball team, winning a bronze medal in the 2006 FIBA World Championship; a gold in the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship; and a gold in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Further Coaching Career

Following his successful tenure with the Suns, D'Antoni became head coach of the New York Knicks. He had two losing seasons with the team before he led the Knicks to a 42-40 record and a playoff appearance in 2010-11. In March of 2012, D'Antoni resigned as coach during a poor start to the season. He subsequently became head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and with the team had another disappointing performance. In his first full season with the Lakers, in 2013-14, D'Antoni led the team to a dismal 27-55 record, the second-worst winning percentage in team history. He ended up resigning as coach in April of 2014. D'Antoni went on to become an associate head coach for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2015 to 2016.

In 2016, D'Antoni moved to the Houston Rockets, where he experienced a major comeback as the team's head coach. In his first season with the Rockets, he led the team to a 55-27 record; he would go on to win his second NBA Coach of the Year award. He led the Rockets to an even better record in the 2017-18 season, at 65-17. Following the 2018-19 season, D'Antoni's Rockets had won more games in three seasons than in any other three-year span in franchise history. D'Antoni left the team after the 2020 season, as he decided not to renew his contract. He then served as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season. In August of 2021, D'Antoni became a coaching advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Personal Life

D'Antoni is a dual citizen of the United States and Italy. With his wife Laurel, he has a son named Mike.