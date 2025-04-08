What is Michael Malone's Net Worth and Salary?

Michael Malone is an American professional basketball coach who has a net worth of $20 million.

Michael Malone is a respected NBA coach whose career has been defined by his ability to build competitive teams and develop star talent. Most notably, Malone led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Championship in 2023, cementing his legacy in franchise history. Known for his defensive mindset and strong relationships with players, particularly three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, Malone's decade-long tenure in Denver came to an abrupt end in April 2025 when he was fired with just three games remaining in the regular season despite the team holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Early Coaching Career

Born on September 15, 1971, Michael Malone grew up immersed in basketball as the son of Brendan Malone, a longtime NBA coach. His coaching journey began in the collegiate ranks, where he served as an assistant at Providence College, Virginia, and Manhattan College.

Malone's NBA career started as a video coordinator and scout with the New York Knicks in 2001. He built his reputation as an assistant coach with several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-2010), where he worked closely with LeBron James, the New Orleans Hornets (2010-2011), and the Golden State Warriors (2011-2013). During his time with the Warriors, he helped develop the defensive schemes that would later become part of Golden State's championship foundation.

Sacramento and the Road to Denver

Malone received his first NBA head coaching opportunity with the Sacramento Kings in 2013. Though his time there was brief—he was fired just 24 games into his second season despite showing progress with a young roster—it provided valuable experience that prepared him for his next opportunity.

The Denver Nuggets hired Malone as head coach in 2015, beginning what would become one of the longest and most successful coaching tenures in franchise history. Taking over a team in rebuilding mode, Malone was tasked with developing young talent and establishing a winning culture.

Building a Champion in Denver

Malone's greatest success came through his partnership with Nikola Jokić, whom he helped develop from a second-round draft pick into a three-time NBA MVP. Under Malone's guidance, the Nuggets steadily improved from a lottery team to a perennial playoff contender.

The breakthrough came during the 2022-2023 season when Malone led the Nuggets to their first NBA Championship, defeating the Miami Heat in the Finals. This achievement represented the culmination of Malone's patient team-building approach and his ability to maximize Jokić's unique talents.

During his Denver tenure, Malone compiled an impressive regular-season record and consistently guided the team to playoff appearances. His coaching philosophy emphasized defensive intensity, ball movement, and playing through Jokić's exceptional passing ability.

Coaching Style and Philosophy

Malone built his reputation as a defensive-minded coach who emphasized accountability and discipline. He was known for his straightforward communication style and willingness to challenge players publicly when they didn't meet expectations, particularly on the defensive end.

Despite his defensive background, Malone showed adaptability by building an offensive system that maximized Jokić's unique skillset. The Nuggets' offense under Malone featured constant movement, creative passing, and high basketball IQ play that made them one of the most entertaining teams in the league.

Former players have described Malone as demanding but fair, a coach who built strong relationships while maintaining high standards. His ability to connect with Jokić was particularly crucial to Denver's success.

Salary & Contracts

Throughout his career, Malone steadily increased his market value. When hired by Denver in 2015, his initial contract was reportedly worth around $2-3 million annually. Following Denver's success and playoff appearances, Malone signed a contract extension in 2019 that significantly increased his compensation.

After the 2023 championship, Malone received another extension that reportedly placed him among the NBA's highest-paid coaches, with an annual salary estimated at $8-10 million. At the time of his firing in April 2025, Malone was the only Nuggets coach with a contract beyond the current season, as all assistant coaches were on expiring deals.

The April 2025 dismissal came as a shock to many, given that Malone still had multiple years remaining on his contract, meaning the Nuggets organization would be paying him not to coach while also funding a new head coach's salary.

Legacy and Dismissal

On April 8, 2025, the Denver Nuggets made the surprising decision to fire Malone with just three games remaining in the regular season, despite the team holding the fourth seed in the competitive Western Conference. The dismissal came during a four-game losing streak that threatened to drop the Nuggets into the Play-In Tournament.

According to team sources, growing tensions between Malone and general manager Calvin Booth (who was also fired the same day) over roster construction and playing time for younger players contributed to the decision. Additionally, defensive struggles—the team ranked just 20th in defensive rating—and apparent frustration from star player Nikola Jokić regarding the team's defensive commitment factored into the dismissal.

Despite the abrupt ending, Malone's legacy in Denver is secure as the coach who delivered the franchise's first championship and helped develop one of the greatest players in the game. His decade-long tenure made him the fourth-longest-tenured coach in the NBA at the time of his firing, trailing only Gregg Popovich, Erik Spoelstra, and Steve Kerr.

Highlands Ranch Mansion

In July 2024, Michael paid $6.8 million for a six-bedroom, 9,000-square-foot mansion in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.