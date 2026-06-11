What is Mauricio Pochettino's Net Worth and Salary?

Mauricio Pochettino is an Argentine football manager and former professional soccer player who has a net worth of $40 million.

Mauricio Pochettino is best known for his managerial work with Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and the United States men's national team. After a long playing career as a central defender, he became one of the most respected coaches of his generation by building energetic, pressing teams defined by discipline, development, and emotional intensity. His breakthrough came at Southampton, where he quickly earned a reputation as one of the Premier League's brightest tactical minds. He then elevated Tottenham into a consistent top-four club and led the team to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. Pochettino later managed Paris Saint-Germain, where he won Ligue 1, and Chelsea before taking over the U.S. men's national team. His appointment by U.S. Soccer made him the most expensive coach in the federation's history and one of the highest-paid managers at the 2026 World Cup.

Early Life

Mauricio Roberto Pochettino Trossero was born on March 2, 1972, in Murphy, Santa Fe, Argentina. He grew up in a football-obsessed environment and was discovered as a teenager by Marcelo Bielsa, who would later become one of the most influential coaches in world soccer.

Pochettino joined Newell's Old Boys, one of Argentina's most important clubs, and developed as a central defender. Playing under Bielsa had a major impact on his understanding of the game. Bielsa's obsession with pressing, preparation, and tactical discipline later became visible in Pochettino's own managerial style.

Playing Career

Pochettino began his senior career with Newell's Old Boys in 1989. He was part of the club's successful early-1990s period and played in the Copa Libertadores final. In 1994, he moved to Europe, joining Espanyol in Spain.

At Espanyol, Pochettino became a club favorite. He spent many of his best playing years there and helped the team win the Copa del Rey in 2000. He later played for Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux in France before returning to Espanyol, where he finished his playing career.

Internationally, Pochettino represented Argentina and played at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He was a tough, intelligent defender rather than a global superstar, but his playing career gave him the foundation for his later success as a coach.

Managerial Career

Pochettino began his managerial career at Espanyol in 2009. He took over during a difficult period and helped stabilize the club, showing the early signs of the intense, high-pressing style that would later define his reputation.

In 2013, he was hired by Southampton. His work there was brief but highly impressive. He improved the team's structure, developed young players, and introduced a more aggressive tactical identity. That success earned him the Tottenham Hotspur job in 2014.

At Tottenham, Pochettino became one of the most admired managers in Europe. He transformed Spurs into a regular Champions League club, helped develop players such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min, and Kyle Walker, and turned the team into a genuine Premier League contender. His greatest achievement came in 2019, when Tottenham reached the Champions League final before losing to Liverpool.

After leaving Tottenham later that year, Pochettino took over Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. He managed stars including Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi, and won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions. He later managed Chelsea during the 2023-24 season.

In September 2024, Pochettino was officially announced as head coach of the United States men's national team. His hiring was a major statement from U.S. Soccer, which brought in one of the most accomplished managers ever to lead the program.

Contracts & Salaries

Mauricio Pochettino has earned tens of millions of dollars during his managerial career. His salary rose dramatically during his time in the Premier League, particularly at Tottenham, where he became one of the highest-paid managers in English football after leading the club into the Champions League elite.

His later jobs at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea also came with major salaries, reflecting his status as a top-tier European coach. At PSG, he managed one of the most expensive squads in world soccer. At Chelsea, he returned to the Premier League in another high-pressure, high-compensation role.

Pochettino's most notable salary from an American perspective came with the U.S. men's national team. After being hired in September 2024, he signed a deal running through the end of the 2026 World Cup. His annual compensation is approximately $6,040,600. U.S. Soccer tax filings showed that for his first seven months on the job, he earned a base salary of $2,516,917 plus a $2.5 million bonus, for total compensation of just over $5 million in that initial period.

That salary made Pochettino the most expensive coach in U.S. Soccer history and one of the highest-paid managers at the 2026 World Cup. He earns more than Lionel Scaloni of Argentina, Didier Deschamps of France, Roberto Martínez of Portugal, Marcelo Bielsa of Uruguay, and Jesse Marsch of Canada.

United States National Team

Pochettino's U.S. job is one of the most fascinating assignments of his career. The United States men's national team has historically not been a major World Cup title contender. Its best finish came in 1930, when it reached the semifinals in the first World Cup. In the modern era, the program's best run came in 2002, when the U.S. reached the quarterfinals before losing 1-0 to Germany.

Pochettino was hired to raise that ceiling. The goal is not merely to be respectable or to survive the group stage. U.S. Soccer brought him in to make the program more tactically sophisticated, more confident, and more capable of challenging elite teams deep into a tournament.

His salary reflects that ambition. He was not hired as a caretaker. He was hired as a breakthrough coach.

Personal Life

Pochettino is married to Karina Grippaldi. The couple has two sons, Sebastiano and Maurizio. Sebastiano has worked in sports science and performance roles, including with clubs managed by his father, while Maurizio pursued a professional playing career.