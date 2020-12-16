Matt Patricia net worth: Matt Patricia is an American football coach who has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for being an assistant with the New England Patriots and head coach of the Detroit Lions. His peak salary in the NFL was $3 million.

Matt Patricia was born in Sherrill, New York in September 1974. He started out as a graduate assistant with RPI in 1996. Patricia served as defensive line coach for Amherst from 1999 to 2000. From 2001 to 2003 he was an offensive graduate assistant with Syracuse. Patricia was an offensive assistant with the NFL's New England Patriots in 2004 and the assistant offense line coach in 2005. From 2006 to 2010 he served as linebackers coach for the Patriots. Patricia was the team's safeties coach in 2011. He was the New England Patriots defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017. Matt Patricia served as the Detroit Lions head coach from 2018 to 2020. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.