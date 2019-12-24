Marty Schottenheimer net worth: Marty Schottenheimer is an American former professional football player and coach who has a net worth of $8 million. Marty Schottenheimer was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania in September 1943. He was a linebacker who played at McDonald Fort Cherry High School and played his college football for Pittsburgh. Schottenheimer was drafted in both the NFL and AFL drafts in 1965. He played for the Buffalo Bills from 1965 to 1968 and for the Boston Patriots from 1969 to 1970. Marty Schottenheimer won an AFL championship and was an AFL All-Star in 1965. He was a coach for the Portland Storm in 1974, the New York Giants from 1975 to 1977, the Detroit Lions from 1978 to 1989, and the Cleveland Browns from 1980 to 1984. Marty Schottenheimer was head coach for the Browns from 1984 to 1988, the Kansas City Chiefs from 1989 to 1998, the Washington Redskins in 2001, and the San Diego Chargers from 2002 to 2006. He is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame. Schottenheimer won the UFL Championship and was UFL Coach of the Year in 2011. He was AP and PFW NFL Coach of the Year in 2004.