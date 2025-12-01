What is Mark Stoops' net worth and salary?

Mark Stoops is an American college football coach who has a net worth of $30 million. Mark Stoops spent more than a decade shaping Kentucky football into one of the most stable, respected programs in the SEC, transforming a perennial underdog into a consistent bowl team built on discipline, player development, and defensive toughness. A longtime defensive assistant who emerged from one of college football's most prominent coaching families, Stoops took over the Wildcats in 2013 and spent thirteen seasons building the program in a methodical, steady fashion. After inheriting a roster with depth issues and limited expectations, he gradually produced a series of breakthrough years, including multiple top-20 finishes, a historic 10-win season in 2018, and another double-digit season in 2021 that was later vacated. Stoops became the winningest coach in Kentucky history, surpassing Bear Bryant, and oversaw nine straight bowl appearances from 2016 through 2023. His final years were affected by roster churn in the new NIL era, but his tenure fundamentally changed the perception of Kentucky football and established him as one of the longest-serving coaches in the SEC before his dismissal in 2025.

Early Life

Mark Thomas Stoops was born in Youngstown, Ohio, into a family that practically lived on a football field. His brothers Bob, Mike, and Ron all became Division I coaches, making the Stoops name synonymous with defensive football. Mark played safety at the University of Iowa under Hayden Fry and transitioned directly into coaching following his playing career. He held early roles at South Florida, Wyoming, Houston, and Miami, steadily building a reputation as a sharp defensive mind and a strong recruiter. His national profile rose significantly when he served as defensive coordinator at Arizona and later Florida State, where he helped construct one of the top defenses in the country and contributed to the groundwork of FSU's 2013 national championship run.

Coaching Career

Kentucky hired Stoops as head coach in late 2012, giving him the opportunity to rebuild a program that had struggled for decades in the SEC. The first few years were difficult, but Stoops gradually shifted the team's identity toward a physical, defense-first approach supported by strong player development. The breakthrough came in 2018 when Kentucky reached 10 wins for the first time since 1977 and produced several standout NFL prospects, including first-round draft pick Josh Allen.

From 2016 to 2023, the Wildcats reached a bowl game every season, an unprecedented run in program history. Stoops developed a reputation for turning three-star recruits into draftable players, sending multiple prospects to the NFL annually and helping Kentucky produce four first-round picks during his tenure. The team again reached double-digit wins in 2021, though that season was later vacated.

Changes in the college football landscape, including aggressive NIL competition and revenue-sharing adjustments, reshaped the next phase of Stoops's tenure. Kentucky remained formidable but uneven in 2024 and 2025, finishing 4-8 and 5-7 across those two seasons. The 2025 campaign included a bright midseason run led by freshman quarterback Cutter Boley, but a late collapse and a 41-0 loss to Louisville sealed the program's second straight losing year. Kentucky dismissed Stoops on November 30, 2025, ending a 13-year run that made him the longest-tenured and winningest coach in the school's history.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Mark Stoops's financial trajectory at Kentucky reflected both his longevity and his impact on the program. By 2025, he was earning $9 million per year, placing him among the higher-paid coaches in the SEC and rewarding a tenure that delivered historic consistency and national relevance.

Stoops was signed through June 2031 at the time of his dismissal, meaning Kentucky owed him 75% of the salary remaining on his contract under his buyout terms. That obligation totaled approximately $37.7 million, placing his payout among the five largest buyouts in college football history. The only larger buyouts recorded that season were those of Brian Kelly ($54 million), James Franklin ($49 million, later reduced after he joined Virginia Tech), and Jonathan Smith ($33 million).

Earlier extensions also pushed Stoops into elite salary territory. As Kentucky improved under his leadership, the school repeatedly renegotiated his deal, adding retention increases tied to bowl appearances, academic benchmarks, and on-field achievements. The structure of his long-term deals ensured steady raises, escalating annual salaries, and generous guarantees, reflecting both his stability and the school's desire to retain him amid periodic interest from other programs.

Across his 13-season tenure, Stoops earned well over $50 million in salary alone, not including incentives, retention bonuses, and contractual escalators tied to team performance. The buyout added an additional $37.7 million to that total, meaning he earned nearly $90 million.

Legacy at Kentucky

While the final two seasons were difficult, Stoops's impact on Kentucky football was unmistakable. He delivered the longest period of sustained success the program had seen, elevated its recruiting profile, and produced NFL talent at a rate once unimaginable in Lexington. He proved that Kentucky could compete physically with top SEC programs and demonstrated that stability, development, and patience could change a program's trajectory. His tenure reset expectations for what Kentucky football could be and laid the foundation for the next chapter of the program's evolution.