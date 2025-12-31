Jürgen Klopp Net Worth

What Is Jürgen Klopp's Net Worth and Salary?

Jürgen Klopp is a German professional football manager and former player who has a net worth of $70 million. Jürgen Klopp was a striker and defender who played his youth career for SV Glatten and TuS Ergenzingen. Klopp played his entire senior career for FSV Mainz 05, where he scored 56 goals from 1990 to 2001. He then became the manager of FSV Mainz 05 from 2001 to 2008. From 2008 to 2015, Jürgen managed Borussia Dortmund. He helped lead Borussia Dortmund to win the Bundesliga in 2011 and 2012 as well as the DFB-Pokal in 2012 and the DFL-Supercup in 2008, 2013, and 2014. Klopp was named German Football Manager of the Year in 2011 and 2012. He was the head coach of Liverpool from 2015 to 2024. Under Klopp, Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Championship, and he was named FIFA Coach of the Year that year and the following year.

Contracts & Salaries

During his eleven-year playing career at FSV Mainz 05, Klopp earned a modest professional wage typical of the German second tier, often supplementing his income with part-time work. However, his transition to management sparked a massive appreciation in his market value; by the end of his transformative tenure at Borussia Dortmund, his annual salary had risen to approximately $6 million. This figure surged significantly upon his move to Liverpool FC in 2015, where his initial earnings of roughly £5 million to £7 million ($6.75 million to $9.45 million) set the stage for his elite status. By the time he signed his final extension at Anfield in 2022, his base pay reached between £15 million and £18 million ($20.25 million to $24.3 million) per year, with total annual earnings including endorsements estimated at nearly €50 million ($58.75 million). Despite walking away from two lucrative years of that contract in 2024, Klopp remains among the industry's top earners in his current 2025 appointment as Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer, commanding a reported salary of €10 million to €12 million ($11.75 million to $14.1 million) while retaining a specialized exit clause for the German national team.

Early Life

Jürgen Klopp was born Jürgen Norbert Klopp on June 16, 1967, in Stuttgart, West Germany. He is the son of Norbert and Elisabeth Klopp, and his father was a former goalkeeper and a traveling salesman. Jürgen grew up with two older sisters in Glatten's Black Forest village. He began playing football for the local club SV Glatten as a junior player, followed by TuS Ergenzingen. During his adolescence, Jürgen also played for 1. FC Pforzheim, Viktoria Sindlingen, Eintracht Frankfurt II, and Rot-Weiss Frankfurt. Klopp initially wanted to become a doctor, but he didn't think he was smart enough. He stated, "When they were handing out our A-Level certificates, my headmaster said to me: 'I hope it works out with football, otherwise it's not looking too good for you.'" While attending Goethe University Frankfurt, Jürgen played for Eintracht Frankfurt's reserves and managed the Frankfurt D-Juniors. He signed with Mainz 05 in 1990, and he stayed with the club until 2001. He started out as a striker but later played as a defender. In 1995, Klopp graduated from Goethe University with a degree in sports science. During his time playing for Mainz 05, he scored 56 goals, making him the club's record goal scorer when he retired.

Career

After retiring from playing, Klopp became Mainz 05's manager in early 2001. The club won six out of its first seven games after Jürgen took charge, and Mainz 05 finished the season in 14th place. The club finished fourth in the 2001–02 and 2002–03 seasons and third in the 2003–04 season. They qualified for the 2005–06 UEFA Cup but were defeated in the first round. At the end of the 2007–08 season, Klopp resigned with 109 wins, 83 losses, and 78 draws. He subsequently signed a two-year contract with Borussia Dortmund, and the club won the 2008 German Supercup and finished the season in sixth place. They finished in first place in the 2010–11 and 2011–12 seasons. Jürgen stayed with Borussia Dortmund through the 2014–15 season, leaving with 180 wins, 70 losses, and 69 draws. In October 2015, he signed a three-year contract with Liverpool. During his first season as Liverpool's manager, the club was runner-up in the Football League Cup and UEFA Europa League finals. In 2019, they won the UEFA Champions League finals, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool then won the FA Cup (2021–22), the Football League Cup/EFL Cup (2021–22 and 2023–24), and the FA Community Shield (2022). In January 2024, Klopp announced that he was leaving Liverpool after the end of the season to take a break from management. He said that he "cannot do the job again and again and again and again" and was "running out of energy." He ended his time with Liverpool with 299 wins, 83 losses, and 109 draws. In October 2024, Jürgen signed a four-year deal to be Red Bull's Head of Global Football.

Personal Life

Jürgen and his first wife, Sabine Heinrich, welcomed a son, Marc, in 1988. Marc has played for several German football clubs, including KSV Klein-Karben and Borussia Dortmund II. In late 2005, Klopp married Ulla Sandrock, a children's writer and social worker. He is stepfather to Dennis, Sandrock's son from a previous marriage. In February 2021, Jürgen revealed that his mother had passed away and that he wasn't able to attend her funeral because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Klopp is a close friend of fellow manager David Wagner, who he met when they were both playing for Mainz. David was the best man at Jürgen's second wedding. Klopp, a Lutheran, has spoken about the importance of his faith and said that religion began playing a bigger part in his life after his Catholic father died of liver cancer in the late '90s.

Jürgen publicly spoke about his opposition to Brexit and has said that he considers himself left-wing. In an interview with journalist Raphael Honigstein, he stated, "I'm on the left, of course. More left than middle. I believe in the welfare state. I'm not privately insured. I would never vote for a party because they promised to lower the top tax rate. My political understanding is this: if I am doing well, I want others to do well, too. If there's something I will never do in my life it is vote for the right."

Honors

Klopp was named German Football Manager of the Year in 2011, 2012, and 2019 and VDV Bundesliga Coach of the Season for 2010–11, and he won the Deutscher Fernsehpreis in 2006 and 2010. He has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award ten times, and he received the Premier League Manager of the Season award for the 2019–20 and 2021–22 seasons. In 2019, Jürgen was named the Onze d'Or Coach of the Year, Best FIFA Men's Coach, IFFHS World's Best Club Coach, World Soccer Awards World Manager of the Year, and Globe Soccer Awards Best Coach of the Year, and he was inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame. He won the LMA Manager of the Year award for the 2019–20 and 2021–22 seasons, and in 2020, he earned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award. In 2022, Klopp was honored with the Freedom of the City of Liverpool for his "contribution to football and the great success his team has enjoyed" and "his contribution to the community and to the numerous charities he supports." In 2024, Jürgen received Germany's highest civic honor, the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Real Estate

In June 2022, Klopp paid £3.4 million for a mansion on the Spanish island of Majorca. He decided to rebuild the home and turn it into an "ecological family paradise."