Josh McDaniels is a professional football coach who has a net worth of $12 million. Josh McDaniels has spent the majority of his career as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the NFL's New England Patriots. During his two stints with the team between 2001 and 2021, the Patriots won six Super Bowl titles. McDaniels also had shorter, less successful stints as the head coach of the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Early Life and Education

Josh McDaniels was born on April 22, 1976 in Canton, Ohio. His father is former high school football coach Thom, and his brother, Ben, is an NFL football coach. As a teen, McDaniels attended Canton McKinley High School, where he excelled as a quarterback in football. He continued his football career at John Carroll University, where he played mostly as a wide receiver from 1995 to 1998.

Career Beginnings

McDaniels started his coaching career in 1999 as a senior graduate assistant with the Spartans football program at Michigan State University. After that, he moved to Cleveland, Ohio and worked as a plastics sale representative at FiberTech.

New England Patriots, 2001-2008

In 2001, McDaniels joined the NFL as a personnel assistant for the New England Patriots. From 2002 to 2003, he served as a defensive coaching assistant for the team, and from 2004 to 2005 served as a quarterbacks coach. During McDaniels's first four seasons with the Patriots, the team won Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX. McDaniels went on to become the team's offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2008 while retaining his duties as quarterbacks coach. He had one of his most memorable seasons as offensive coordinator in 2007, when the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season and set the season record for points scored, with 589. Following the team's loss in Super Bowl XLII, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave McDaniels a five-page report on what it takes to be an effective head coach, preparing him for such a position.

Denver Broncos

In early 2009, McDaniels was named the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, replacing Mike Shanahan. Although the Broncos got off to an auspicious start in their first season under McDaniels, winning six consecutive games, the team then posted four straight losses before finishing the season with an 8-8 record. The 2010 season was worse, as the Broncos finished with a dismal 3-9 record. A day after the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in early December, McDaniels was fired by the Broncos. His dismissal also came after a videotaping scandal in which Steve Scarnecchia, the Broncos' director of video operations, taped a San Francisco 49ers' walkthrough practice. McDaniels had been fined for not immediately reporting the incident to the league office.

St. Louis Rams

After leaving the Broncos, McDaniels became the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the St. Louis Rams in 2011. He left the team after the end of the season.

New England Patriots, 2012-2021

McDaniels returned to the Patriots as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2012. In his second stint with the team, which lasted through 2021, he oversaw three more championship seasons as the Patriots won Super Bowls XLIX, LI, and LIII.

Las Vegas Raiders

In early 2022, McDaniels was hired as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. His first win with the team was a 32-23 victory over his former team the Broncos. However, like his stint with that team, McDaniels's tenure with the Raiders proved to be mostly unsuccessful. He was criticized throughout the 2022 season for his team's inability to hold leads and close out games, and received particularly strong backlash during Week 10 when he debuted interim head coach Jeff Saturday despite Saturday having no prior NFL coaching experience. The Raiders ultimately finished with a 6-11 record in their first season under McDaniels. After a poor start to the 2023 season, McDaniels was fired by the Raiders on Halloween.

Personal Life

With his wife Laura, whom he married in 2002, McDaniels has four children named Jack, Maddie, Livia, and Neenah.

Real Estate

In 2022 Josh paid $4.9 million for a home in Henderson, Nevada. He listed this home for sale in April 2024 for his exact prior sale price.