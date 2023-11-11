Jimbo Fisher Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Coaches Net Worth: $30 Million Salary: $9.15 Million Date of Birth: Oct 9, 1965 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Clarksburg Gender: Male Profession: Coach, American Football coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jimbo Fisher's Net Worth

What is Jimbo Fisher's Net Worth and Salary?

Jimbo Fisher is an American college football coach who has a net worth of $30 million. Jimbo Fisher was the head coach at Florida State from 2010 to 2017. In 2018 he began coaching for Texas A&M. He was fired by Texas A&M on November 12, 2023, despite having a winning overall record of 45-25. Unfortunately, at the time of his firing he was 7-12 against Power 5 opponents, which many believe was his ultimately downfall. As we detail in a moment, Jimbo will continue to earn $80 million from A&M between 2024 and 2031.

Contracts, Salary and Career Earnings

Jimbo Fisher is one of the highest-paid college football coaches in history. At his peak with Florida State he was earning $5 million per year. In December 2017 he signed a 10-year, $75 million contract with Texas A&M. The contract was fully guaranteed. He signed an extension ahead of the 2021 season that brought the contract out to 2031. On November 12, 2023 Jimbo was fired by Texas A&M. At the time of his firing, he still had $70-80 million remaining on his contract. Jimbo will earn 100% of that money through 2031. Even if he takes another job that pays him tens of millions of dollars, the A&M contract is not offset.

Here is a history of some of Jimbo's notable salaries:

1998 — Auburn, QB Coach, $72,000

2000 — LSU, Offensive Coordinator, $130,000

2003 — LSU, Offensive Coordinator, $205,000

2007 — FSU, Offensive Coordinator, $425,000

2010 — FSU, Head Coach, $1.6 Million

2013 — FSU, Head Coach, $2.75 Million

2015 — FSU, Head Coach, $5 Million

2018 — Texas A&M, Head Coach, $7.5 Million

2023 — Texas A&M, Head Coach, $9.15 Million

2024-2031 — $70 – $80 Million for no work from Texas A&M

Early Life and College

Jimbo Fisher was born in 1965 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

For college he started out at Clemson University with the intention of pursing a career as a baseball player. He soon transferred to Salem University to play quarterback under head coach Terry Bowden. In 1987, when Bowden left Salem to become head coach at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, jimbo followed.

In 1988 he briefly played for the Chicago Bruisers, an old arena professional football team.

Coaching Career

Fisher's coaching career started at Samford, after his old coach invited him back to be a graduate assistant coach with the quarterbacks. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 1991, and, two years later, landed the gig coaching quarterbacks at Auburn University.

Fisher stayed with the Tigers until 1998 when he moved to Cincinnati to serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. In 2000, Fisher accepted the same position at Louisiana State University, which he held for six seasons before he left for Florida State University.

One of Fisher's most significant victories came with the 2013 BCS National Championship. The Seminoles had a perfect season, marked by a dominant performance that culminated in a thrilling victory over Auburn in the championship game. This victory not only secured the national title but also marked the team's return to the pinnacle of college football.

Under Fisher, Florida State won three consecutive ACC championships from 2012 to 2014, underscoring the program's dominance during his tenure. The Seminoles' consistent performance in conference play solidified their status as a top contender on the national stage.

Fisher's tenure at Florida State was also notable for the development of high-caliber players who made significant impacts both in college and in the NFL. Perhaps the most prominent was quarterback Jameis Winston, who, under Fisher's guidance, won the Heisman Trophy in 2013 as a freshman and became the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Other notable players who thrived under Fisher include Devonta Freeman, Kelvin Benjamin, and Jalen Ramsey, all of whom have enjoyed successful professional careers.

Jimbo was head coach at Florida State from 2010 to 2017. As we stated previously, in December 2017 he was recruited away to become head coach at Texas A&M with a 10-year, $75 million guaranteed contract. That contract was extended in 2021 for 10 more years, through 2031. Jimbo was fired from A&M on November 12, 2023.