Jim Calhoun Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Coaches Net Worth: $12 Million Salary: $3.2 Million Date of Birth: May 10, 1942 (81 years old) Place of Birth: Braintree Gender: Male Profession: Basketball player, Basketball Coach, Coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jim Calhoun's Net Worth

What is Jim Calhoun's net worth and salary?

Jim Calhoun is an American basketball coach who has a net worth of $12 million. Jim Calhoun is a legendary figure in the world of college basketball, known for his remarkable coaching career and his ability to build successful programs. With an impressive record of 873 career wins, three NCAA championships, and numerous coaching accolades, Calhoun's impact on the sport is undeniable. From transforming the University of Connecticut (UConn) into a national powerhouse to leading his teams to multiple titles. He was inducted into the Dr. James Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2014 he signed a five-year, $16 million contract, which equated to a $3.2 million annual salary before milestones and bonuses.

Early Life

In 1942, Jim Calhoun was born in Braintree, Massachusetts. He developed a love for basketball at a young age and played the sport in high school before continuing his career at American International College in Springfield. These early experiences laid the foundation for Calhoun's future coaching success, instilling in him a deep understanding of the game and a competitive spirit that would guide him throughout his career.

UConn

Calhoun took on the challenge of rebuilding the UConn Huskies men's basketball program in 1986, turning it into a force to be reckoned with. Through his leadership, the program experienced a remarkable transformation, with Calhoun recruiting top talent and establishing a winning culture. In 1990, he guided UConn to their first-ever Big East regular-season championship, setting the stage for even greater achievements.

Building on the momentum of their first championship, Calhoun and the UConn Huskies consistently achieved success in the following years. The team made deep runs in the NCAA tournament and captured several Big East titles. In 2004, Calhoun led the Huskies to their second national championship, further solidifying UConn's status as one of the premier programs in the country.

Calhoun's coaching prowess earned him numerous accolades throughout his career. He was named the Big East Coach of the Year multiple times and received the National Coach of the Year award four times. In 2005, he achieved his 700th career win, highlighting his longevity and consistent success. The culmination of his coaching achievements came in 2005 when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the sport.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Jim and his wife Pat have been married since 1967. They have two sons and six grandchildren as of this writing.

In 2005 Jim and his wife paid $2.9 million for a waterfront home in Madison, Connecticut. They sold this home in May 2017 for $1.75 million.

Their primary home since 1993, when they acquired it for $250,000, has been a 30-acre property with a 4,300 square foot home in Pomfret Center, Connecticut. Today this property is worth $1-2 million.