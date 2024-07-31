What is Jeff Fisher net worth and salary?

Jeff Fisher is an American NFL coach and former cornerback and return specialist who has a net worth of $25 million. Jeff Fisher was a head coach in the NFL for 22 seasons, primarily with the Houston / Tennessee Oilers / Titans franchise. Fisher coached the Oilers / Titans from 1994 to 2010 and the St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams from 2012 to 2016. At his peak coaching for the Rams, Fisher's salary was $7 million per year. He is the interim commissioner of the Arena Football League.

Early Life and Playing Career

Jeffrey Michael Fisher was born on February 25, 1958 in Culver City, California. He went to William Howard Taft High School in Woodland Hills where he starred as a high school All-American wideout. He also played Pop Warner football as a member of the Reseda Rams and was a two-way starter on their 1972 championship team. He went on to play college football at the University of Southern California from 1977-1980.

Fisher joined the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 1981 NFL Draft and appeared in 49 games as a defensive back and return specialist in his five seasons with the team. He recorded an impressive performance in the Bears' 1981 Week 14 contest against the Minnesota Vikings by sealing a 10–9 win in the fourth quarter.

In 1984 Fisher logged a Bears franchise record with eight punt returns in a single game against Detroit. This helped him tie Lew Barne's club record of 57 returns in just one season. Despite spending a year on injured reserve, Fisher earned a Super Bowl ring after Chicago's 1985 Super Bowl season. He maintained his defensive assistant position while on injured reserve for the season. Tragically, the ankle injury prematurely ended his playing career.

Early Coaching Career

Fisher joined the Philadelphia Eagles as defensive backs coach in 1985 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1988 when he was just 30. In 1989 the Eagles' defense led in the NFL with 30 interceptions and 62 sacks. Two years later Fisher joined the Los Angeles Rams as defensive coordinator. He then served as the defensive backs coach for the San Fransisco 49ers for the next two seasons. In 1994 he became defensive coordinator again for the Houston Oilers.

Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans (1994–2010)

On November 4, 1994 Fisher stepped up to replace then-Houston Oilers head coach Jack Pardee for the final six games of that season. He led the team to a 7–9 record in 1995 and improved to 8–8 the following year. The Oilers relocated to Tennessee for the 1997 season and went 16–16 in their first two seasons there. The team was renamed the Tennessee Titans in 1999.

In 2005, Fisher hired Norm Chow as the offensive coordinator after the team underperformed the previous season due to injuries but the young team still recorded poor performance. They started the 2006 season poorly as well but rookie Vince Young sparked a late-season surge helping the team finished 8–8. They demonstrated a strong start in 2008 and secured the AFC's top seed but lost in the Divisional Round. After yet another poor start in the 2009 season the team recovered well and went on to win eight of their next ten games. Additionally, running back Chris Johnson rushed 2,509 yards and set a new NFL record for total yards from scrimmage.

Fisher parted ways with the Titans at the end of the 2010 regular season after more than 16 years with them. He was the longest-tenured head coach with one team at the time.

St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012–2016)

Fisher agreed to serve as head coach for the St. Louis Rams in January 2012 following a season off the previous year. The Rams finished with a 7–9 record in 2013 and 6–10 in the 2014 season. The latter stood as the team's worst record under Fisher and his fourth consecutive losing season as head coach. Still, the team finished with a 7–9 record in their final season in St. Louis in 2015.

Prior to the 2016 season, Fisher insisted his team was way too talented and confidently declared on Hard Knocks that he wouldn't appreciate mediocre records like 7–9, 8–8, or even 10–6. The Rams started the season strong with a 3–1 but subsequently lost six out of their next seven games. The team then announced in early December that they'd extend Fisher's contract through 2018 but quickly fired him just over a week later following a 42–14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. This humiliating loss helped Fisher tie the record with Dan Reeves for the most regular season losses of any NFL coach ever.

Michigan Panthers and Nashville Kats

On January 27, 2022, Fisher was announced as the incoming general manager and head coach of the Michigan Panthers, his first head coaching role in six years. However, he resigned as the Panthers' head coach in February 2023 after only one season. He went 2–8 (.200) in his tenure.

On November 1, 2023, it was announced that Fisher would become the Chief Advisor for the Nashville Kats of the Arena Football League. He took the position of interim commissioner of the AFL on May 14, 2024, after a series of controversies surrounding then-commissioner Lee Hutton.

Personal Life

Fisher has three children. His son Brandon was a defensive backs coach for the Rams on his father's staff and previously played linebacker for the University of Montana. His other son Trent was a defensive back at Auburn University.

Real Estate

In 2016, Jeff paid $2.9 million for a home in Camarillo, California. He listed this home for sale in April 2019 for $3.25 million. He lowered the price to $2.49 million in February 2020. He sold the home in February 2024 for $3.5 million. He now splits his time between a ranch in Bozeman, Montana, and a farm in Kingston Springs, Tennessee.