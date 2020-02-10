Greg Schiano net worth: Greg Schiano is an American football coach who has a net worth of $12 million. Greg Schiano was born in Wyckoff, New Jersey in June 1966. He was a linebacker who played at Bucknell. Schiano started his coaching career as an assistant coach for Ramapo High School in 1988. He was a graduate assistant at Rutgers in 1989 and at Penn State in 1990. Greg Schiano was the defensive backs coach at Penn State from 1991 to 1995. From 1996 to 1997 he was a defensive assistant coach for the Chicago Bears and in 1998 he was the team's defensive backs coach. Schiano was the defensive coordinator at Miami from 1999 to 2000. He was the head coach at Rutgers from 2001 to 2011. Greg Schiano was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012 to 2013. He was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for Ohio State from 2016 to 2018 and became Rutgers head coach in 2020. In 2006 he won multiple Coach of the Year awards.