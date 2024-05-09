Info Category: Richest Athletes › Coaches Net Worth: $18 Million Salary: $3 Million Birthdate: Mar 23, 1954 (70 years old) Birthplace: Montella Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Basketball Coach, Coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Geno Auriemma's Net Worth

What is Geno Auriemma's Net Worth and Salary?

Geno Auriemma is a college basketball coach who has a net worth of $18 million. Geno Auriemma serves as the head coach of the Huskies women's basketball team at the University of Connecticut. Since he assumed that role in 1985, he has led the team to over fifteen undefeated conference seasons and over ten NCAA Division I national championships. Auriemma also coached the United States women's national basketball team from 2009 to 2016, during which time his teams went undefeated at the World Championships and Summer Olympics.

Contracts & Salary

In May 2021, Geno signed a five-year, $15 million contract extension with UConn. The deal pays him an annual base salary of $600,000 plus $2-2.5 million in additional annual compensation from sources like speaking fees, consulting and media obligations.

Early Life and Education

Luigi Auriemma was born on March 23, 1954 in Montella, Italy. When he was seven, he immigrated with his family to Norristown, Pennsylvania, where he spent the rest of his childhood. Auriemma attended Bishop Kenrick High School as a teenager, and then went to Montgomery County Junior College. For his higher education, he attended West Chester University, graduating in 1977.

Beginning of Coaching Career

Auriemma began his coaching career at Bishop McDevitt High School in Wyncote, Pennsylvania, where he coached the women's basketball team from 1977 to 1979. During that time, he also served as an assistant coach at Saint Joseph's University. From 1979 to 1981, Auriemma was an assistant coach at his alma mater Bishop Kenrick. After that, he served as an assistant coach at the University of Virginia from 1981 to 1985, coaching the Cavaliers women's team.

University of Connecticut

In 1985, Auriemma became the head coach of the Huskies women's basketball team at the University of Connecticut. Prior to his arrival, the team had posted only one winning season in its history. Under Auriemma, the Huskies women's team gradually rose to national prominence. The team had its breakout season in 1988-89, achieving its first-ever 20-win season, first conference title, and first appearance in the NCAA tournament. Auriemma and the Huskies carried on a hot streak after that, winning conference titles in both the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons, and reaching the Final Four of the NCAA tournament in the latter season. In the 1994-95 season, Auriemma led the Huskies to their first undefeated season, culminating in their first NCAA Division I national title. The Huskies continued to dominate throughout the remainder of the decade, reaching no lower than the Sweet Sixteen in every season and winning their second NCAA Division I national title in the 1999-00 season.

Auriemma led the Huskies to their second undefeated season and third NCAA Division I national title in 2001-02. The team went on to win two more consecutive national titles in 2003 and 2004. Auriemma led the Huskies to their next undefeated season and national title in 2008-09; he subsequently repeated that feat in the 2009-10 season. In late 2010, Auriemma led the team to its 89th consecutive victory, which broke the all-time NCAA record held by the UCLA men's team. The Huskies would later break their own record with an 111-game winning streak that lasted from 2014 to 2017. Meanwhile, they won four consecutive national titles from 2013 to 2016, and went undefeated in the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons. Among their other accomplishments, the Huskies won the conference title every season from 2013-14 to 2023-24. In early 2024, Auriemma achieved his 1,200th career win, making him the fastest coach at any level to reach that number.

United States Women's National Basketball Team

Auriemma has also had incredible success as the coach of the United States women's national basketball team, starting with the team that competed in the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in 2001. In that tournament, the US team posted a record-setting win by defeating Mali 97-27. Ultimately, the team took the bronze medal. Auriemma returned to coach the US women's national team for the 2010 FIBA World Championship in the Czech Republic, where he led the team to an undefeated record and the gold medal. He would repeat both of those feats with his team at the 2014 FIBA World Championship in Turkey. Auriemma also coached undefeated, gold medal-winning teams at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro, respectively.

Other Endeavors

Among his other basketball-related endeavors, Auriemma works as an analyst for WNBA games on ESPN and ESPN2. Beyond basketball, he sits on the boards of the WBCA Cancer Fund and the Connecticut Children's Foundation. Auriemma also has his own lines of Italian wine and sauce, and has two restaurants in Manchester, Connecticut.

Personal Life

With his wife Kathy, whom he met in college and married in 1978, Auriemma has three children named Alysa, Jenna, and Michael.