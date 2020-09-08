Diego Simeone net worth and salary: Diego Simeone is an Argentine professional soccer manager and former player who has a net worth of $130 million. He is best known for being a player and manager for Atletico Madrid. Diego is the highest-paid coach in all of sports. He earns a whopping $50 MILLION per year in salary to coach Atletico Madrid. After the coronavirus crisis hit, Diego accepted a temporary 70% paycut.

Diego Simeone was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina in April 1970. He was a midfielder who played for Velez Sarsfield from 1987 to 1990 and scored 14 goals in 76 appearances. Simeone played for Pisa from 1990 to 1992 and scored six goals in 55 games. He played for Sevilla from 1992 to 1994, scoring 12 goals in 64 caps. Diego Simeone played for Atletico Madrid from 1994 to 1997 and scored 21 goals in 98 appearances. He played for Inter Milan from 1997 to 1999 and scored 11 goals in 57 games. Simeone played for Lazio from 1999 to 2003 and scored 15 goals in 90 caps. He played for Atletico Madrid again from 2003 to 2005 and for Racing Club from 2005 to 2006. He also played for internationally for Argentina. Diego Simeone managed Racing Club in 2006 and Estudiantes from 2006 to 2007. He managed River Plate from 2007 to 2008 and San Lorenzo from 2009 to 2010. He managed Catania and Racing Club in 2011 and began managing Atletico Madrid the same year.