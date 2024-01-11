Dennis Allen Net Worth

What is Dennis Allen's Net Worth and Salary?

Dennis Allen is a professional football coach who has a net worth of $20 million. Dennis Allen serves as the head coach of the NFL's New Orleans Saints. He previously held various coaching positions with the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Atlanta Falcons, among other teams. As a secondary coach with the Saints in the 2009 season, Allen helped the team win Super Bowl XLIV.

Contracts and Salary

Dennis Allen's contract with the New Orleans Saints is a four-year deal worth $32 million, signed in February 2022.

Term: 4 years (2022-2025)

Total value: $32 million

Estimated annual salary: $8 million (average over the contract)

Early Life and Education

Dennis Allen was born on September 22, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia and was raised in Hurst, Texas. There, he attended Lawrence Dale Bell High School. Allen went on to attend Texas A&M University, where he played as a safety for the Aggies football team. His father, Grady, had played for the team as a linebacker during his college days. In the 1994 and 1995 seasons, Allen was part of the Aggies defensive unit that ranked in the top five in the country. He graduated from Texas A&M's Mays Business School with a BBA in management in 1995. Allen would go on to earn a master's degree in kinesiology from Texas A&M in 1998.

Collegiate Coaching Career

Allen began his coaching career at the collegiate level at his alma mater, Texas A&M. From 1996 to 1999, he served as a graduate assistant coach under his former coach, R. C. Slocum. Allen then moved to the University of Tulsa, where he served as a secondary coach for the Golden Hurricane football team from 2000 to 2001.

NFL Assistant Coaching

Allen joined the NFL in 2002 as a defensive quality control coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. He served in that position until 2003, and then served as a defensive assistant for the Falcons from 2004 to 2005. Allen moved to the New Orleans Saints in 2006, and served as an assistant defensive line coach for a year. He was then promoted to secondary coach for the team, a position he held from 2008 to 2010. Allen had his best season with the team in 2009, when the Saints went 13-3 to finish atop the NFC South. The Saints went all the way to Super Bowl XLIV, where they upset the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Following that season, Allen became the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2011.

NFL Head Coaching

In early 2012, Allen was hired as the new head coach of the Oakland Raiders. He became the first defense-oriented head coach for the team since John Madden, who retired after the 1978 season. In Allen's first season as head coach, the Raiders struggled terribly and finished with a 4-12 record. Part of the struggle had to do with the team's salary cap problems, which had caused the Raiders to trade away most of their draft picks prior to Allen's arrival. Unfortunately, the team continued to flounder in the 2013 season, once again posting a 4-12 record. Allen was unable to turn the team's fortunes around at the start of the 2014 season, and after four straight losses, was fired.

In early 2015, Allen returned to the Saints as a senior defensive assistant. After Rob Ryan was fired later in the season, he was promoted to defensive coordinator. Allen would later step in as head coach for the Saints when coach Sean Payton was sidelined with COVID-19 in 2021. In Allen's first game as Saints head coach, which occurred in Week 15, the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0. Upon Payton's retirement in early 2022, Allen became the permanent head coach of the Saints. In his first full season as head coach, he led the team to a 7-10 record and a third-place finish in the NFC South. That season, in the Week 13 game against the Buccaneers, Allen was fined $100,000 for defensive end Cameron Jordan faking an injury.

Personal Life

With his wife Alisson, Allen has a son named Garrison and a daughter named Layla.