What is Dan Hurley's Net Worth and Salary?

Dan Hurley is a college basketball coach who has a net worth of $15 million. Dan Hurley serves as the head coach of the Huskies men's basketball team at the University of Connecticut. In his position, he led the team to consecutive NCAA Division I national titles in 2023 and 2024, and to UConn's first-ever #1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament in the latter year. Previously, Hurley coached at such schools as the University of Rhode Island, Wagner College, and St. Benedict's Preparatory School.

Salary & Contracts

In 2023, a few months after leading the Huskies to the national championship, Dan Hurley signed a 6-year, $32 million contract extension. In the 2023-2024 season, he earned a $4.5 million base salary and a $500,000 retention bonus, putting him at an even $5 million for the year. He'll continue to see his salary increase, averaging $5.35 million throughout the deal and finishing with a $5.8 million salary by the time the contract is up after the 2029-30 season.

Early Life and Education

Dan Hurley was born on January 16, 1973 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Christine and Hall of Fame high school coach Bob Hurley Sr. He has a brother named Bobby and a sister named Melissa. As a teenager, Hurley attended St. Anthony High School, where his father coached. Hurley was a star basketball player at the school, leading his team to a 31-1 record in his senior year. For his higher education, he went to Seton Hall University, where he played five years of college basketball with the Pirates. A major influence for Hurley at Seton Hall was Sister Catherine Waters, whom he has credited with changing his life.

Coaching Career

Hurley began his coaching career at his alma mater St. Anthony High School, where he served as an assistant coach from 1996 to 1997. After that, he was an assistant coach at Rutgers University from 1997 to 2001. Hurley had his first head coach position at St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey, coaching the basketball team from 2001 to 2010. During that time, he was credited with transforming the school's basketball program into one of the best among all high schools in the United States. Hurley next served as the head coach at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York from 2010 to 2012. In the 2011-12 season, he led the Wagner Seahawks to a 25-6 record, which was the best-ever win-loss record for the team in a single season. Hurley went on to become the head coach at the University of Rhode Island, serving in that position from 2012 to 2018. In the final two years of his tenure there, he led the Rhode Island Rams to consecutive NCAA tournaments, the first times the team had reached the NCAA tournament since 1999. For his achievements in 2018, Hurley was named A-10 Coach of the Year.

After leaving Rhode Island, Hurley became the new head coach at the University of Connecticut. In 2021, he led the UConn Huskies to their first NCAA tournament since 2016; he brought the team back to the tournament again in 2022. However, the Huskies were eliminated in the first round both times. Hurley improved in the 2022-23 season, leading the team to a 31-8 record and another berth in the NCAA tournament. This time, the Huskies went all the way, defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the championship game to win their fifth NCAA Division I national title in school history. Hurley coached the Huskies to another victorious season in 2023-24, posting a school-best 37-3 record, winning the Big East tournament, and defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the championship game. It was the first time a school won consecutive NCAA Division I men's basketball national championships since the Florida Gators did so in 2006 and 2007. For his incredible season, Hurley was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year and the Sporting News Coach of the Year.

Personal Life

In 1997, Hurley married Andrea Sirikides, whom he had met when they were students at Seton Hall. Together, they have two sons named Danny and Andrew, the former of whom attended Seton Hall and the latter of whom was on his father's 2023 and 2024 NCAA championship teams at UConn.

A practicing Catholic, Hurley has spoken at various Catholic organizations, including the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Hartford.