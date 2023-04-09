Bruce Bochy Net Worth

What is Bruce Bochy's Net Worth and Salary?

Bruce Bochy is an American professional baseball manager and retired professional baseball player who has a net worth of $14 million. Bruce Bochy, AKA "Boch" and "Headly," played in Major League Baseball from 1978-1987 before becoming a manager. He is the 11th manager in MLB history to hit the 2,000-win mark and only to win 900 games with two different teams.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Coaches Net Worth: $14 Million Salary: $7 Million Date of Birth: Apr 16, 1955 (67 years old) Place of Birth: France Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: Baseball player, Coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bruce Bochy's Net Worth

Salary and Contracts

In April 2015, Bruce signed a three-year contract extension with the Giants that upped his salary from $4.5 million to $6 million per year. Upon signing with the Rangers in late 2022, Bruce signed a three-year contract that came with undisclosed terms but is believed to be higher than his previous per-season contract and made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league. Bochy had previously intended to retire and had reportedly been intensely courted by the Rangers. With that information in mind, his Rangers contract is almost certainly worth at least $21 million over three years, aka $7 million per year.

Early Life

Bruce Douglas Bochy was born on April 16, 1955, in Landes de Boussac, Bussac-Foret, France. His father was stationed in France as part of the U.S. Army, and Bruce grew up in Virginia and Florida. Bruce graduated from Melbourne High School before attending Brevard Community College (later Easter Florida State College) for two years on a partial scholarship. The baseball team won the state championship in 1975, and then Bochy committed to play ball at South Alabama. In January of 1975, Bruce was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 8th round of the MLB Draft but chose not to sign.

Playing Career

On June 3, 1975, Bruce Bochy was selected by the Houston Astros with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 1975 Supplemental Draft and decided to turn pro. Bochy made his MLB debut for the Astros in 1978. He played for the Astros until 1980 and then played for the New York Mets in 1982. He finished his playing career with the San Diego Padres from 1983 to 1987. The Padres made it to the World Series in 1984 in which Bruce played one game, but the team lost in five games to the Detroit Tigers.

On July 1, 1985, Bochy hit a 10th-inning walk-off homerun off of pitcher Nolan Ryan, the only walk-off homer surrendered by Ryan in his career. Bruce was also behind the plate on September 11, 1985, when Pete Rose hit his record-breaking 4,192nd hit off of Padres' pitcher Eric Snow.

Managing Career

Bruce Bochy managed for four years in the minor leagues before becoming the Padres manager in 1995. He managed the Padres until 2006 and became the manager of the San Francisco Giants in 2007. He was named the National League Manager of the Year in 1996 and won National League pennants in 1998, 2010, 2012, and 2014. He led the Giants to World Series championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

In late 2022, Bochy was named the manager of the Texas Rangers.

Personal Life

Bruce married Kim Seib in 1978 after meeting her while at Brevard Community College. They have two sons, Greg and Brett, together. Greg spent several seasons in the San Diego Padres minor league system, and Brett was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2010. Bruce and Kim reside in Poway, California.

Bruce Bochy accepted the Ronald L. Jensen Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Positive Coaching Alliance's National Youth Sports Awards in May of 2011. That same year, the field at Brevard Community College was named Bruce Bochy Field in his honor.

Bochy released a book in 2015 called "A Book of Walks" that described his favorite walks around major league cities including San Francisco.

Bochy became both the first foreign-born manager to reach the World Series (1998) and European-born manager to win the World Series (2010).

Real Estate

In February 1997, ahead of his second season as the manager of the Padres, Bruce paid $590,000 for a home in Poway, California. In September 2022, right around when he named as the manager of the Rangers, he sold this home for $2.755 million. Before agreeing to become the manager of the Rangers, Bruce and his family moved to Nashville.