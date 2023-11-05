Brian Shaw Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Coaches Net Worth: $13 Million Salary: $2 Million Date of Birth: Mar 22, 1966 (57 years old) Place of Birth: Oakland Gender: Male Profession: Basketball player, Coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Brian Shaw's Net Worth

What is Brian Shaw's Net Worth and Salary?

Brian Shaw is a professional basketball coach and former player who has a net worth of $13 million. During his NBA playing career from 1988 to 2003, Brian Shaw played for several different teams, including the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers. With the Lakers, Shaw won three consecutive NBA championships.

In 2005 Shaw became an assistant coach for the Lakers. He stayed with the team until 2011. He worked as an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers from 2011 to 2013. Shaw became head coach of the Denver Nuggets in 2013. He won another two NBA Championships an as assistant coach with the Lakers.

Early Life and Education

Brian Shaw was born on March 22, 1966 in Oakland, California. Growing up, he played basketball at the East Oakland Youth Development Center. Shaw was educated at Westlake Middle School and Bishop O'Dowd High School. He went on to attend St. Mary's College of California in Moraga, where he spent his freshman and sophomore years. Shaw then transferred to the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he led the Gauchos basketball team to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.

1986 FIBA World Championship

Before joining the NBA, Shaw played for the United States men's national basketball team in the 1986 FIBA World Championship. In the final between the US and the Soviet Union, he scored a critical three-pointer in the closing seconds to clinch the gold medal for his team.

Boston Celtics and Il Messaggero Roma

In the 1988 NBA draft, Shaw was chosen with the 24th overall pick by the Boston Celtics. He subsequently signed a one-year contract with the team. After his season in Boston, Shaw signed a two-year contract with the Italian team Il Messaggero Roma. He returned to Boston in early 1990 to sign a five-year deal with the Celtics. However, that June, Shaw told the team he planned to play for Il Messaggero during the upcoming season. This resulted in a major contract dispute that Shaw ultimately lost. He went on to play two seasons with the Celtics through 1992.

Miami Heat

In 1992, the Celtics traded Shaw to the Miami Heat. He spent two seasons with the team through 1994.

Orlando Magic

Shaw signed as a free agent with the Orlando Magic in 1994. In his first season on the team, the Magic made it to the NBA Finals, but were swept by the Houston Rockets. After three seasons with the team, Shaw was traded in 1997.

Golden State Warriors

In 1997, Shaw was traded to the Golden State Warriors. He was ultimately unhappy with his role on the team, and was traded in 1998.

Portland Trail Blazers

After spending a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers during the latter part of the 1997-98 season, Shaw signed a ten-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers toward the end of the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season. He ended up staying with the team for the remainder of the season. In the 1999 offseason, Shaw was re-signed by the Blazers so he could be traded to the Houston Rockets. However, the Rockets waived him.

Los Angeles Lakers

Joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999, Shaw was reunited with his former Magic teammate Shaquille O'Neal. He spent the season as a backup to Kobe Bryant. With the best record in the league that season, the Lakers advanced to the playoffs, where they defeated the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns before staging a comeback in the Western Conference Finals to take out the Portland Trail Blazers. In the 2000 NBA Finals, Shaw helped the Lakers win the championship over the Indiana Pacers. He and the team claimed a second consecutive NBA championship the next year after steamrolling through the playoffs and beating the Philadelphia 76ers in the Finals. Shaw helped the Lakers win a third consecutive NBA championship in 2002 by sweeping the New Jersey Nets. The Lakers were unable to continue the streak in 2003, falling in the Western Conference Semifinals to the San Antonio Spurs. Shaw retired from playing after that season.

Coaching Career

Following his retirement from playing, Shaw worked as an Oakland-based scout for the Lakers during the 2003-04 season. The season after that, he began serving as the team's assistant coach. Shaw continued coaching for the Lakers through 2011, and then became an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers. He was eventually promoted to associate head coach. After leaving the Pacers in 2013, Shaw was announced as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets. However, he was fired in early 2015 after compiling a dismal 56-85 record in under two seasons. Shaw went on to return to the Lakers in 2016 as an associate head coach; he remained with the team through 2019. The next year, he was appointed the inaugural head coach of the NBA G League Ignite. Shaw stepped down from the role after one season. He subsequently became an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Personal Life

In the summer of 1993, Shaw's parents and sister were killed in a car accident in Nevada. His sister's daughter survived, and was helped raised by Shaw.

With his wife Nikki, a professional chef he married in 1998, Shaw has three children.

Oakland Mansion

In 2003 Brian completed construction on a lavish, 9,200 square foot mansion high up in the hills above Oakland, California. He listed the 5-bedroom palace for rent a few times over the years for $12-14,000 per month. In August 2023 he listed the mansion for sale for $7.895 million. Here is a video tour: