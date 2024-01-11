Brian Daboll Net Worth

What is Brian Daboll's Net Worth and Salary?

Brian Daboll is a Canadian-born American football coach who has a net worth of $9 million. Brian Daboll serves as head coach for the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL). He has previously worked as an offensive coordinator for a number of other NFL teams and worked as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots. In 2022, he was named Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year.

Contract Details:

Length: 5 years (2022-2026)

5 years (2022-2026) Total Value: Estimated to be between $25 million and $30 million

Early Life

Brian Daboll was born on April 14, 1975 in Welland, Ontario, Canada. He was raised by his grandparents, Chris and Ruth Kirsten, in nearby West Seneca, a suburb of Buffalo, New York. He attended Saint Francis High School in Hamburg, New York. While in high school, he played on the football team and was teammates with future coach, Brian Polian, and future NFL front office executive, Dave Caldwell. After high school, he attended the University of Rochester and was a two-year starter on their football team as a safety. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Career

Daboll's first coaching job was at the College of William & Mary in 1997. He was hired as a restricted earnings coach. In 1998, he moved to Michigan State University where he worked as a graduate assistant through 1999 under head coach Nick Saban.

Daboll began his NFL coaching career at the age of 24 with the New England Patriots as a defensive coaching assistant in 2000 under the team's new coach, Bill Belichick. He was promoted to wide receivers coach for the Patriots in 2002. The Patriots won three Super Bowls during Daboll's time with the team. After the 2006 season, he left the Patriots to go work with the New York Jets.

In 2007, Daboll joined Eric Mangini's staff with the New York Jets as the quarterbacks coach. Both Mangini and Daboll had served as assistants on the Patriots from 2000 to 2005. During his time with the Jets, Daboll coached quarterbacks Chad Pennington, Kellen Clemens, and Brett Favre. The Jets fired Mangini in late 2008, and the Jets finished the season 9-7. When the Jets hired their new coach, Rex Ryan, Daboll was not retained on the coaching staff.

In 2009, Daboll joined the Cleveland Browns as an offensive coordinator. There, he reunited with the new Browns head coach, Eric Mangini. In 2011, he went to work as the offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins. While there, the Dolphins' offense improved from 30th best in the league to 20th best in the league. When the Dolphins head coach, Tony Sparano, was fired in 2011, Daboll was not retained when new head coach, Joe Philbin, came onboard.

In February 2012, Daboll was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs as their offensive coordinator. He worked with head coach Romeo Crennel, whom he had previously worked with on the Patriots from 2001 to 2004. However, the Chiefs finished the season with a league-worst record of 2-14 and Crennel was fired after one season. Daboll was not retained by the new head coach, Andy Reid.

Daboll returned to the New England Patriots in 2013. He served as the tight ends' coach from 2013 to 2016 and coached Pro Bowl tight end, Rob Gronkowski. The Patriots won two Super Bowls during this time.

In February 2017, Daboll announced he would be returning to college football as the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was reunited with head coach Nick Saban, whom he had worked with years earlier at Michigan State. He helped Alabama reach the 2018 National Championship Game where the Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime.

In 2018, Daboll was named the new offensive coordinator for his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills. He worked closely with quarterback Josh Allen. In 2020, Allen set numerous passing records for the Bills and the Bills' offense improved overall. The team finished the season with 13 wins for the first time since 1991. For his work, Daboll won the Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

In January 2022, Daboll was hired as the New York Giants 20th head coach. His debut as head coach came in a 21-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans. During his first season there, the Giants had a 7-2 start, their best start in a decade. In January 2023, they defeated the Indianapolis Colts and clinched their first playoff berth since 2016. They earned the sixth seed in the NFC for the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round, their first postseason victory since winning the Super Bowl in 2012. They ended up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles to end their season. However the season was still considered a success and Daboll was named the Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year.

Personal Life

Daboll is married to his wife, Beth Daboll, since 2009. The couple met in 2006 at a bar in Buffalo, New York. Both Daboll and his wife had been married before and had two kids each with their ex-spouses before divorcing.