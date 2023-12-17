Info Category: Richest Athletes › Coaches Net Worth: $18 Million Salary: $5 Million Per Year Date of Birth: Sep 9, 1960 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Youngstown Gender: Male Profession: American football player, Coach, American Football coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bob Stoops' Net Worth

What is Bob Stoops's Net Worth and Salary?

Bob Stoops is a professional football coach who has a net worth of $18 million. Bob Stoops serves as the head coach of the XFL's Arlington Renegades. Previously, he coached the University of Oklahoma Sooners football team from 1999 through 2016, during which time he led the team to a BCS National Championship and a combined 191-48 record. Earlier in his career, Stoops held various assistant coaching positions at the University of Iowa, Kent State University, Kansas State University, and the University of Florida.

Contracts and Salary

At the peak of his time as the coach of the Sooners, Bob earned a base salary of $5.5 million that could grow to be $6-7 million if various performance bonuses were earned.

Early Life and Education

Bob Stoops was born on September 9, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio as one of six children of Ron and Evelyn. He attended Cardinal Mooney High School, where he and his brothers Ron Jr., Mike, and Mark were coached by their father. Stoops went on to attend the University of Iowa, where he played college football for the Hawkeyes as a defensive back from 1979 to 1982. In his final year, he was named the team's MVP.

Assistant Coaching

After graduating from Iowa in 1983, Stoops became a volunteer coach and graduate assistant for the Hawkeyes. Following that gig, he became an assistant football coach at Kent State University, and then a defensive backs coach at Kansas State University, where he later served as co-defensive coordinator. During his tenure with the Kansas State Wildcats, Stoops played a critical role in turning the floundering team around, leading it to a 35-12 record and three bowl appearances in his final four seasons at the school. After leaving Kansas State in 1995, Stoops became Steve Spurrier's defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at the University of Florida. There, he led the Gators football team to victory in the 1997 Sugar Bowl.

Oklahoma Head Coach

In 1999, Stoops became the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma. He made an immediate impression in his role, leading the Sooners to their first bowl game in five years. Stoops went on to have arguably the greatest season of his career in 2000, when he led the Sooners to an undefeated record and the BCS National Championship. For his incredible season, he was named Walter Camp Coach of the Year, AP Coach of the Year, Home Depot Coach of the Year, and Big 12 Coach of the Year. Stoops also won the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award. He would go on to continue his successful coaching throughout the rest of his tenure at Oklahoma. In 2003, Stoops earned his second Walter Camp Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year Awards, and also claimed the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award. The next year, he led the Sooners to another appearance in the BCS National Championship Game, which he did again the year after that. Stoops led the team to a fourth BCS National Championship Game appearance in 2009, tying Florida State's record.

During his 18-year tenure as head coach of the Sooners, Stoops helped the team post a 191-48 record. He became the winningest coach in Sooners history, and in 2014, after winning the Sugar Bowl, became the first and only coach to win all four BCS bowl games as well as a BCS National Championship. Among his other milestones, Stoops helped make the 2008 Sooners into the highest-scoring team in college football history, with a total of 716 points over the season. Due to his sustained success, he was highly sought-after by both NFL teams and other collegiate programs, and was reportedly the top-paid coach in Division I-A football. Several of Stoops's assistants went on to become head coaches at other Division I-A programs, including Mark Mangino, Mike Leach, Chuck Long, Kevin Sumlin, and Bo Pelini. After Stoops announced his retirement from college coaching in mid-2017, he was succeeded by Lincoln Riley. When Riley became head coach at USC in 2021, Stoops returned to Oklahoma as interim head coach for the Sooners' Alamo Bowl game, which the team won.

XFL

In early 2019, Stoops was named head coach and general manager of the XFL's Dallas Renegades. He served in this position until the XFL shut down in the spring of 2020 after declaring bankruptcy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The XFL eventually returned, and Stoops re-signed with the league in 2022. As coach of the renamed Arlington Renegades, he led the team to victory against the DC Defenders in the 2023 XFL Championship Game.

Personal Life

With his wife Carol, Stoops has a daughter named Mackenzie and twin sons named Isaac and Drake. Isaac has coached football at the high school level, while Drake played wide receiver for the Oklahoma Sooners.