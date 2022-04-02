Bill Self Net Worth:

What is Bill Self's net worth and salary?

Bill Self is an American College men's college basketball coach who has a net worth of $20 million. He has been the head coach of the University of Kansas' men's basketball team since 2003.

Early Life

Bill Self was born on December 27, 1962 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. His father coached girl's basketball at a local high school.

Oklahoma State University

After graduating from high school, Bill went on to Oklahoma State University where he earned a full-ride athletic scholarship.

He was a star athlete on the basketball team for four years. Bill graduated in 1985 with a degree in Business. He then earned a Master's degree in athletic administration from the same school, graduating in 1989.

Coaching Career

Bill's first coaching job was one season as an assistant at the University of Kansas under Larry Brown. Ahead of the 1986 season he moved back to his alma mater, Oklahoma State where he remained until 1993.

In 1993 Bill earned his first head coaching job at Oral Roberts University.

He was the head coach at Tulsa from 1997-2000 and then Illinois from 2000-2003.

University of Kansas

In 2003 Bill Self was hired as the head coach of the University of Kansas.

In his very first season he led the team to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. The following year they lost in the first round. By 2007 the team had reached the Elite Eight four times,

In 2008 they won the NCAA Division 1 Championship.

In 2022 they reached the championship game, facing off against the University of North Carolina.

Contracts and Salary

In April 2021 Bill Self signed a new contract with Kansas that in theory could keep him with the school for his lifetime, or as long as he continues to coach.

In practice, it's a five-year rolling agreement that automatically adds one year when each season ends. As long as Kansas continues to perform at a high level, Self will remain in charge.

The deal upped his per-season base salary to $5.4 million. Then every year after the first five years, he will receive a $2.5 million retention bonus.

He can also earn up to $775,000 in incentives each season. He'll make $25,000 if Kansas wins the Big 12 Tournament, $50,000 if Kansas wins the Big 12 regular season, $50,000 for making the NCAA Tournament, $100,000 if he wins Coach of the Year, and $100,000, $150,000, and $200,000 for reaching the Sweet 16, Final Four, and winning the national championship, respectively.

If the Jayhawks decide to fire Self at any point, they would only owe him one year's salary of $5.41 million.