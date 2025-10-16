What is Andy Enfield's net worth and salary?

Andy Enfield is an American basketball coach who has a net worth of $16 million. Andy Enfield is best known for leading successful programs at Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Southern California. Renowned for his offensive-minded coaching style and calm sideline demeanor, Enfield first gained national attention during FGCU's legendary "Dunk City" run in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, when the 15th-seeded team reached the Sweet Sixteen. His rise from NBA assistant to high-profile collegiate coach exemplifies both tactical innovation and steady leadership. After more than a decade at USC, where he consistently guided the Trojans to winning seasons and deep tournament appearances, Enfield was named head coach at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in 2024.

Early Life

Andrew William Enfield was born on June 8, 1969, in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. He grew up immersed in sports and developed an early passion for basketball. Enfield attended Shippensburg Area Senior High School, where he excelled both academically and athletically, setting school records for scoring and free-throw percentage.

He went on to play college basketball at Johns Hopkins University, where he became one of the most decorated players in program history. Enfield graduated in 1991 with a degree in economics and was later inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. Known for his analytical approach to the game even as a player, he pursued a master's degree in business administration from the University of Maryland while beginning his coaching career.

Early Coaching Career

Enfield's coaching career began in the professional ranks, where he worked as an assistant coach and shooting specialist for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1995 to 2000 and the Boston Celtics from 2000 to 2003. His deep understanding of player mechanics and shooting efficiency made him one of the most respected skill developers in the league.

After leaving the NBA, Enfield founded his own consulting business, offering private shooting instruction to players ranging from college prospects to NBA veterans. His reputation for technical precision and calm mentorship helped him transition seamlessly back into coaching at the collegiate level.

Florida Gulf Coast and "Dunk City"

In 2011, Enfield accepted his first head coaching position at Florida Gulf Coast University. In just his second season, he led the program to one of the most thrilling NCAA Tournament runs in modern memory. FGCU, seeded 15th, upset Georgetown and San Diego State to become the first 15-seed in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen. The team's high-flying, fast-paced offense earned them the nickname "Dunk City," and Enfield became an overnight sensation in college basketball.

That success catapulted him into the national spotlight and quickly attracted offers from major programs. His ability to blend analytics with an exciting, player-friendly system made him a sought-after coach at the Power Five level.

USC Trojans

In April 2013, Enfield was hired as the head coach of the University of Southern California men's basketball team. Over his 11-year tenure, he transformed the Trojans into a consistent Pac-12 contender. Under his leadership, USC made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run in 2021.

Enfield emphasized player development and efficient scoring systems, producing several NBA draft picks including Onyeka Okongwu, Evan Mobley, and Isaiah Mobley. By the time he left USC, he ranked among the winningest coaches in school history.

In March 2024, Enfield accepted the head coaching job at SMU, which had recently joined the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The move was widely viewed as a bold career shift, positioning him to build a new contender in one of the nation's toughest basketball conferences.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Enfield's coaching career has brought significant financial success. When he joined USC in 2013, his initial contract was worth approximately $1.5 million per year. Following the Trojans' strong performances and tournament runs, he received multiple extensions, including a 2021 deal reportedly worth between $3 and $4 million annually.

His move to SMU in 2024 came with a lucrative six-year contract estimated at $27 million, averaging around $4.5 million per year in guaranteed compensation. This placed him among the highest-paid coaches in the ACC. Over the course of his career, Enfield's total earnings from coaching salaries, bonuses, and endorsements are estimated to exceed $25 million.

Personal Life

Andy Enfield is married to Amanda Marcum, a former model whom he met on a flight in the early 2000s. The couple married in 2006 and have three children. Marcum gained brief media attention during FGCU's 2013 tournament run, but the family has largely maintained a private life since.

Enfield is known for his calm leadership style, emphasizing composure, teamwork, and discipline. Off the court, he is active in youth sports and philanthropic causes related to education and athletics.