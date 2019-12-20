Adam Gase net worth and salary: Adam Gase is an American football coach who has a net worth of $4 million. Adam Gase was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan in March 1978. He graduated from Michigan State and started out as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2000. Gase worked as a recruiting assistant at LSU from 2001 to 2002. From 2003 to 2004 he was a scouting assistant for the NFL's Detroit Lions. Gase was the offensive assistant for the Lions from 2005 to 2006 and the team's quarterbacks coach in 2007. He was the offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers in 2008. Adam Gase was the wide receivers coach for the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2012 and was the team's offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2014. Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2015. He was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2016 to 2018 and became the head coach of the New York Jets in 2019. Gase also became the interim general manager of the New York Jets in 2019.