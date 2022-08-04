Zab Judah Net Worth:

What is Zab Judah's Net Worth?

Zab Judah is an American professional boxer who has a net worth $8 million. Zab Judah is a former Undisputed World Welterweight Champion. He earned five world titles between the light welterweight and welterweight divisions.

Early Life

He was born Zabdiel "Zab" Judah on October 27, 1977, in Brooklyn, New York. He started boxing at the young age of six.

Career

After setting an amateur record of 110–5, Zab Judah would turn pro in 1996. It was four years later that he won the IBF junior welterweight title in 2000 by knocking out Jan Piet Bergman in the fourth round. Zab Judah safeguarded his IBF title 5 times before losing to Kostya Tszyu by second round TKO in 2001. The judge, who stopped the fight before the bell, was attacked by the angered-by-the-stoppage Judah. This led to a six month suspension and a fine of $75,000. But with the 2003 win over DeMarcus Corley, Judah clinched the WBO Junior Welterweight title that he'd defend only once before moving up to Welterweight. In 2004, he lost to Cory Spinks by unanimous decision, a defeat he would avenge 10 months later by beating Spinks via a 9th round knockout. Another loss by unanimous decision would come in 2006 when Judah was defeated by Carlos Baldomir after a display of unsportsmanlike conduct in the prefight introductions. Zab punched Carlos in the thigh instead of touching gloves, and this set the tone for a fight Zab viewed as simply a tuneup for a lucrative bout to follow with WBC Light Welterweight Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Fight Earnings

Despite the loss, the Mayweather fight would still happen on April 8th of 2006 with Floyd Mayweather Jr. set to earn a minimum of $5 million and Zab guaranteed $1 million plus a percentage of the profits above $7 million.

Floyd Mayweather Fight and Retirement



The bout started out strong before Mayweather took over. And with about 10 seconds left in the 10th round, Judah hit Mayweather with a low blow and followed it with a right to the back of his head. Both fighters' camps entered the ring to an all-out melee. The ring was cleared out, and the fight resumed for the final two rounds to the tune of a unanimous decision in Mayweather's favor.

Afterward, purses were withheld until penalties could be considered under review. Zab Judah was fined $350,000 and lost his license for a year. Zab would regain the IBF welterweight title again in 2011, but his career was ended in 2019 due to a brain bleed during a stoppage loss to Cletus Seldin.

Over his career, Zab Judah won 44 out of 56 fights, with 30 coming via knockout.

Personal Life

Zab's father and trainer, Yoel Judah, is a six-time kickboxing champion and ninth degree black belt. He has ten brothers and four sisters. Five of his brothers also box, with three of them—Josiah, Daniel, and Joseph Judah—fighting professionally. Zab Judah also volunteers teaching a nursing assistant class and helps out at an adult day care facility that treats patients with dementia.