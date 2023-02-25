Tommy Fury Net Worth

What is Tommy Fury's net worth?

Tommy Fury is a British reality television personality and professional boxer who has a net worth of $4 million. Tommy Fury is the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. They share a father, John Fury.

Table of Contents Biography Jake Paul Fight

Biography

Tommy Fury was born on May 7, 1999 in Manchester, England. Following in his half-brother's footsteps, Tommy began training as a boxer as a child. He made his professional in December 2018.

In 2019 Tommy gained wider fame after he starred on the reality television show "Love Island." He and girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague finished as runners up on the show. As of this writing Tommy and Molly-Mae have one child, a daughter.

Tommy made his American fight debut against Anthony Taylor in August 2021 as the undercard match before the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. Tommy defeated Anthony by unanimous decision

Jake Paul Fight

Tommy is perhaps best known for his association with Jake Paul. Tommy and Joke were originally meant to fight in December 2021 but Tommy had to pull out after suffering from a broken rib and a bacterial infection. After recovering, Tommy was the undercard fight on his brother Tyson's April 2022 fight against Dillian Whyte. In this match Tommy defeated Danial Bocianski.

In January 2023 it was officially confirmed that Tommy would finally face off against Jake Paul a fight that was scheduled for February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (with the fight airing on the evening on the 25th in the United States.

Jake Paul Earnings and Purse

For the Jake Paul fight, Tommy was guaranteed a $2 million purse, paid by Jake. He is also guaranteed 35% of the Pay Per View profits, bringing his total potential payout to around $4-5 million.