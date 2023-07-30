What is Terence Crawford's net worth?

Terence Crawford is an American professional boxer who has a net worth of $18 million. Terence Crawford is the first male boxer to hold all four major titles in two different weight classes, at 140 pounds and 147 pounds. He completed this feat in July 2023 after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in a welterweight title match in Las Vegas. A female boxer named Claressa Shields had previously achieved the dual-weight class four-title sweep.

In June 2023 he became the undisputed welterweight champion. The four belts are: World Boxing Organization welterweight title belt, World Boxing Counsel belt, International Boxing Federation belt and the World Boxing Association belt.

Career Earnings

In February 2016 Terence earned $1.21 million when he defeated Hank Lundy.

In July 2016 he earned $1.3 million when he defeated Vikto Postol.

In August 2017 Terence beat Julius Indongo to win the WBA (Super) and IBF light welterweight titles. He earned $1.5 million for this fight.

Terence Crawford won the WBO welterweight title when he beat Jeff Horn in June 2018. For this fight he earned $3 million.

In October 2018 he defeated Jose Benavidez Jr. to bring his record to 34-0. For this fight he earned $3.625 million.

In April 2019 Terence earned $5.5 million when he defeated Amir Khan by TKO.

In November 2020 Terence earned a $4 million purse defeating Kell Brook.

In November 2021 Terence earned $6 million when he defeated Shawn Porter.

When Terence fought Errol Spence, JR. in July 2023, both men were guaranteed to earn at least $10 million. With the PPV bonuses, they could both earn an additional $10-20 million.

Total Career Earnings assuming $20 million from the Errol Spence fight = $46 million.

Early Life

Terence Crawford was born on September 28, 1987, in Omaha, Nebraska. He grew up in a rough neighborhood, and his father was incarcerated for most of his childhood. Crawford's mother did her best to raise him and his two siblings, but it was a struggle.

Despite the challenges he faced, Crawford excelled in boxing from a young age. He started training at the age of seven, and he quickly showed a natural talent for the sport. As an amateur, he compiled a record of 70-12, and he defeated future world champions Mikey Garcia and Danny García.

Career

Crawford turned professional in 2008, and he quickly rose through the ranks. He won his first world title in 2014, when he defeated Ricky Burns to become the WBO lightweight champion. He went on to defend that title six times, and he also won the WBA and WBC lightweight titles.

In 2016, Crawford moved up to welterweight, and he quickly established himself as one of the best fighters in the division. He won the WBO welterweight title in 2016, and he went on to defend it five times.

In 2018, Crawford became the first fighter in history to win world titles in four weight classes, when he defeated Jeff Horn to become the WBO welterweight champion. He has since defended that title twice, and he is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

In 2023, Crawford became the first male boxer in history to hold all four major titles in TWO different weight classes.

Crawford is a southpaw with a devastating left hook. He is also a very intelligent fighter, and he is able to adapt his style to his opponent. He is known for his speed, power, and accuracy, and he is a very exciting fighter to watch.