Sugar Shane Mosley Net Worth:

What is "Sugar" Shane Mosley's Net Worth?

"Sugar" Shane Mosley is a former professional boxer who competed from 1993 to 2016. As of this writing, Shane Mosley net worth is $10 million. Over the course of his career, he held numerous world championships in the lightweight, light middleweight, and welterweight divisions. In both 2000 and 2001, Mosley was named the world's best active boxer by The Ring.

As part of a September 2015 court case, Shane was required to declare his net worth in detail. In those filings, Shane revealed he had assets of $14.6 million and debts of $4.8 million. Mosely earned a career high for a single match of $7 million fighting Floyd Mayweather in May 2010.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Shane Mosley was born on September 7, 1971 in Lynwood, California, and was brought up in Pomona. He has two older sisters named Venus and Cerena. Mosley first became interested in boxing after witnessing his father box in street fights. Subsequently, at the age of eight, he began being trained and managed by his father.

Mosley was a standout as an amateur boxer in the late 80s and early 90s. He won numerous titles, including United States Amateur Champion at Lightweight and United States Amateur Champion at Light Welterweight. He also won the silver medal at the 1989 World Junior Championships, and the bronze at the 1990 Goodwill Games. In February of 1993, Mosley made his professional debut at the Hollywood Palladium in California, where he knocked out his opponent Greg Puente in round five. He went on to win his next six games. Mosley's success continued in 1994, when he won all nine of his bouts. By May of 1997, Mosley had gone 23 fights unbeaten.

Lightweight Career

In the summer of 1997, Mosley fought for his first world title, the IBF lightweight championship. His opponent was Philip Holiday, who was making his seventh defense of the title. Ultimately, it was Mosley who won the fight over a full 12 rounds, taking Holiday's title by unanimous decision. Mosley went on to successfully defend his title against such challengers as Manuel Gomez, John John Molina, Jesse James Leija, and Golden Johnson. In April of 1999, Mosley made his eighth and final defense of the title against John Brown.

Welterweight

Vacating his lightweight title, Mosley moved up to welterweight in late 1999. After scoring consecutive knockouts against Wilfredo Rivera and Willy Wise, he went up against Oscar De La Hoya for the WBC welterweight title in 2000. Mosley emerged victorious with a split decision after 12 rounds; he subsequently defended his title against challengers including Antonio Diaz and Adrian Stone, before falling to Vernon Forrest in early 2002.

Mosley returned to the welterweight division in 2007. In August, he challenged the undefeated Miguel Cotto for the WBA welterweight title, but ultimately lost. Later, in 2009, Mosley regained his welterweight star status when he took the title from Antonio Margarito by TKO. The next year, Mosley went up against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr., ultimately losing in a wide decision. Shortly after this, Mosley was stripped of his WBA welterweight title for not making a mandatory defense. Later, in 2011, Mosley unsuccessfully fought Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight title.

Light Middleweight

In the light middleweight class, Mosley made his debut in early 2003 against Raúl Márquez. The bout ended in a no contest when Mosley accidentally head-butted his opponent, causing two severe cuts above Márquez's eyes. Later in the year, Mosley faced Oscar De Lay Hoya for the second time, beating him by a controversial 12-round unanimous decision to take the WBC and WBA light middleweight titles. Mosley made his first defenses of the titles in March of 2004 against Ronald Wright, losing both their first bout and their rematch. He then went on to defeat David Estrada and Jose Luis Cruz, as well as Fernando Vargas in two fights.

In 2008, Mosley went up against Ricardo Mayorga for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental light middleweight title. Ultimately, the fight was stopped after Mosley's left hook sent Mayorga flat onto his back at the bell. Later, in 2010, Mosley fought Sergio Mora in a bout that ended in a controversial split draw. He returned to light middleweight in 2012 to fight Saul Álvarez for the WBC light middleweight title; ultimately, the 40-year-old Mosley could not defeat his 21-year-old opponent. Following this bout, Mosley officially retired, ending his career with a record of 46-8-1.

Comebacks

Mosley came out of retirement in May of 2013 to fight Pablo Cesar Cano for the vacant WBC International welterweight title. He won the bout by unanimous decision, earning his first professional win since 2009. Mosley subsequently fought Anthony Mundine, losing by technical knockout in round six.

After retiring for a second time in December of 2013, Mosley came back in July of 2015 to fight his former rival Ricardo Mayorga, and won by TKO. Next, Mosley fought and defeated Patrick López for the WBA Continental super welterweight title. Later, in March of 2016, he lost to David Avanesyan. Mosley announced his third and final retirement in August of 2017.

BALCO Scandal

In 2002, Mosley was among the names listed as a client of BALCO, a laboratory that was under federal investigation for selling banned performance-enhancing substances to athletes. Testifying before a grand jury, Mosley admitted to using energy-boosting drugs and undetectable steroids, but claimed that he thought they were vitamins. Later, in 2008, Mosley filed a $12 million defamation lawsuit against BALCO founder Victor Conte, who asserted that Mosley knowingly took the drugs. The suit was ultimately dismissed in 2010.

Personal Life

Mosley wed his wife Jin Sheehan in 2002; they had three children, and divorced in 2010. From a previous relationship, Mosley has a son named Shane Jr. Additionally, he has two children with his girlfriend Trista Pisani. He now lives on a chicken farm in California and works with PETA to end dog fighting and the trading of seal fur.