Ryan Garcia Net Worth

What is Ryan Garcia's Net Worth?

Ryan Garcia is an American professional boxer who has a net worth of $20 million. Ryan Garcia is one of the top ranked active lightweight boxers in the world. He has competed as a super featherweight and a lightweight.

Early Life

Ryan Garcia was born on August 8, 1998, in Victorville, California, to a large family. Ryan started boxing at the age of seven, and he became a 15-time national amateur champion, compiling an amateur record of 215-15. His parents were always supportive and actively involved in his boxing interests, and they continue to assist his career to this day.

Boxing Career

Ryan Garcia turned pro at the age of 17, and in his first professional fight on June 9, 2016, he took on Edgar Meza in Tijuana and won by TKO. It wasn't long before Garcia signed with Golden Boy Promotions, and Oscar De La Hoya announced Ryan would debut on December 17, 2016, at The Forum for the Smith-Hopkins light-heavyweight main event. He won his fight via knockout in the second round.

In September of 2017, Garcia won the vacant NABF Junior super featherweight title by defeating Miguel Carrizoza. He then won the vacant NABC and WBO-NABO super featherweight titles by beating Jayson Velez in May of 2018. In March of 2019, he defeated Jose Lopez by TKO to bring his record to 18-0. Garcia challenged Romero Duno for the WBO NABO Lightweight Title in November of 2019. On February 14, 2020, Ryan knocked out Francisco Fonseca in the first round. He defeated Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell, Campbell's last before his retirement, in April of 2021. Garcia returned to the ring in February of 2022 after a hiatus and beat former IBO lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe via unanimous decision. He then defeated Javier Fortuna in July of 2022 via TKO in six rounds.

$700 Million Deal?

In September of 2019, Ryan's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, revealed that he intended to help the up-and-comer sign an unprecedented $700 million contract. At the time Oscar believed that Ryan had the ability to become "the biggest star boxing has ever seen, hands down." The $700 million deal would nearly double the $365 million deal that De La Hoya landed for Saul Alvarez. It never became clear if any such massive deal ever became real.

That same month, Garcia's contract with Golden Boy was extended on a new five-year deal, but the terms were not disclosed.

Fight Earnings

After starting his career off with $55,000 in earnings, Garcia's knockout victory against Romero Duno earned him a $250,000 payday. Despite that, Garcia didn't feel respected by Golden Boy, and he ended up getting a purse of $500,000 after the fight. Ryan Garcia's bout against Emmanuel Tagoe made him a total of $3 million, including a 70/30 split of the PPV shares.

Personal Life

Ryan Garcia has a daughter who was born in March of 2019.

Ryan's brother Sean Garcia is also a professional boxer, and their father has been one of their trainers. Ryan has also been trained by Eddy Reynoso.

Ryan Garcia celebrates his Mexican heritage although he is American by birth and nationality. He often carries both the American flag and Mexican flag to the ring and wears the colors red, white, and blue.

Garcia became the first American boxer to appear in a Gatorade campaign when he signed on to be in some television commercials advertising the brand.