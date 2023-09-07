Info Category: Richest Athletes › Boxers Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Oct 6, 1978 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Stockport Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.71 m) Profession: Professional Boxer, Promoter Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Ricky Hatton's Net Worth

What is Ricky Hatton's Net Worth?

Ricky Hatton is a former professional boxer who has a net worth of $40 million. Ricky Hatton competed between 1997 and 2012. During that time, he held multiple world championships at light welterweight, and made a record 15 successful defenses of the WBU title. Hatton also won a world title at welterweight in 2006. He is widely celebrated as one of the most popular British boxers in history.

Ricky Hatton had just three losses in his career, all of them happening in the five final matches of his boxing career. One of his three losses came to Manny Pacquiao, causing Hatton to put his career on permanent hiatus. For the bout against Pacquiao, Ricky earned a career high $20 million paycheck. When he returned, he lost again and in November 2012, announced his permanent retirement. Ricky Hatton is a huge soccer fan and lifelong supporter of Manchester City, where his father and grandfather both played.

Career Earnings

During his career Ricky Hatton earned $65 million worth of purses and bonuses in the ring. He earned tens of millions more from endorsements.

Early Life and Education

Ricky Hatton was born on October 6, 1978 in Stockport, England to Carol and Ray, who raised him on the Hattersley council estate in Hyde with his younger brother Matthew. He was educated as a youth at Hattersley High School. Both Hatton's father and grandfather had played football for Rochdale, leading Hatton to do a trial for the youth team. However, he became more interested in boxing when he discovered a local boxing club in Hyde. Hatton joined the family carpet business after leaving school, but after cutting four of his fingers with a knife, he was made a salesman.

Amateur Career

During his relatively brief career as an amateur boxer, Hatton won seven British titles. He also represented his country at the 1996 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships, where he was controversially eliminated in the semifinals. It was later found that the only judge who gave the match to Hatton's opponent, thus ensuring Hatton's loss, had accepted a bribe. This greatly disillusioned Hatton, prompting him to turn professional at the age of 18.

Light Welterweight, 1997-2006

In September of 1997, Hatton made his professional debut with a TKO of Colin McAuley. In his second fight, he boxed at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of a bout between Naseem Hamed and Kevin Kelley. Hatton went on to fight on the undercards of contests involving major British boxers. He won his first international title in 1999, defeating Dillon Carew for the WBO intercontinental light welterweight belt. After four successful defenses of the title, Hatton gained the WBA intercontinental title by beating Giuseppe Lauri. A month later, he defeated Jon Thaxton for the vacant British title.

In the spring of 2001, Hatton claimed the vacant WBU title by defeating Tony Pep; he would go on to make a record 15 successful defenses of that title through 2004. The year after that, he reached the pinnacle of his career when, in a massive upset, he defeated IBF and Ring champion Kostya Tszyu for the IBF, Ring, and lineal titles. Hatton continued his success later in the year by winning the WBA title in a unification bout against Carlos Maussa. For his incredible 2005, he was named Fighter of the Year by the Ring magazine.

Welterweight, 2006

In the spring of 2006, Hatton moved up a division to welterweight. In his debut, he narrowly defeated Luis Collazo for the WBA title.

Light Welterweight and Welterweight, 2007

Hatton returned to light welterweight in early 2007 to fight Juan Urango for his IBF title and the vacant IBO title. He ended up beating Urango with a 12-round unanimous decision victory. Meanwhile, on the undercard, José Luis Castillo emerged victorious, setting up a bout between Hatton and Castillo that summer. In the match, Hatton put Castillo down with a left hook in round four, counting out Castillo for the first time in his career.

In late 2007, Hatton faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. for the WBC, Ring, and lineal welterweight titles. It was regarded as the biggest welterweight fight since 1999. Although he held his own in the early rounds, Hatton slowly fell apart throughout the bout and was knocked to the mat in round ten. The match ultimately ended in a stoppage, with Mayweather coming out on top and Hatton suffering his first career defeat.

Light Welterweight, 2008-2009

Hatton returned to light welterweight again after his loss to Mayweather. In the spring of 2008, he defeated Juan Lazcano to retain his Ring and IBO titles. He successfully defended his Ring title later in the year by defeating Paulie Malignaggi. In the spring of 2009, Hatton suffered his second career loss – and his first at light welterweight – when he was knocked out by Manny Pacquiao in the second round. Despondent from the defeat, he put his career on hold.

Final Comeback at Welterweight, 2012

More than three years since his last fight, Hatton returned to the ring in late 2012 for a welterweight bout against Vyacheslav Senchenko. He began the fight looking good, but in the ninth round, he was sent to the mat by a left hook. Hatton was counted out in what was the third defeat of his career. Immediately after the loss, he announced his final retirement from professional boxing.

Other Activities

Outside of the ring, Hatton began hosting his own live talk show on Nuts TV in 2008: "Ricky Speaks." The following year, he founded his own boxing promotion company, Hatton Promotions, which has counted among its boxers Martin Murray, Matty Askin, Denton Vassell, Gary Buckland, and Zhanat Zhakiyanov. Hatton has also trained boxers, including Zhakiyanov, Nathan Gorman, and Tommy Fury.

Personal Life

With his ex-girlfriend Claire, Hatton has a son named Campbell who has followed in his father's footsteps as a professional boxer. Hatton later began dating Jennifer Dooley.