Last Updated: April 25, 2025
Category:
Richest AthletesBoxers
Net Worth:
$20 Million
Birthdate:
Jan 22, 1964 (61 years old)
Birthplace:
Ilford
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 9 in (1.77 m)
Profession:
Professional Boxer
Nationality:
United Kingdom
  1. What Is Nigel Benn's Net Worth?
  2. Early Career And Rise To Prominence
  3. The Eubank Rivalry
  4. World Championship Glory
  5. Later Career And Legacy

What is Nigel Benn's Net Worth?

Nigel Benn is a former British boxer who has a net worth of $20 million. Nigel Benn emerged as one of boxing's most explosive and captivating fighters during the late 1980s and 1990s. Known as "The Dark Destroyer," Benn built a fearsome reputation through his devastating punching power and relentless aggressive style. His professional career spanned from 1987 to 1996, compiling an impressive record of 42 wins (35 by knockout), five losses, and one draw.

Benn captured world championships in two weight divisions, holding the WBO middleweight title and later the WBC super-middleweight crown. His memorable battles with rivals Chris Eubank, Gerald McClellan, and Iran Barkley defined an electrifying era in British boxing. Benn's fighting style, characterized by savage power punches and a warrior mentality, made him a fan favorite worldwide. Despite personal struggles outside the ring, Benn's boxing legacy remains firmly established as one of the most exciting fighters of his generation, with his impact on the sport extending well beyond his retirement.

Early Career and Rise to Prominence

Born in London's East End, Benn initially developed his fighting skills during seven years of service in the British Army. His amateur career was brief but effective, with Benn winning 41 of 48 fights before turning professional in 1987. Benn's professional debut came with a first-round knockout victory, setting the tone for his explosive career trajectory. He quickly gained attention by knocking out his first 22 opponents, with most falling in the early rounds.

This ferocious start earned Benn the Commonwealth middleweight title in 1988 and the WBO middleweight championship in 1990, when he defeated Doug DeWitt in Atlantic City. His aggressive style and knockout power made him an immediate fan favorite and television draw, with his fights becoming must-see events.

The Eubank Rivalry

Benn's most defining rivalry came against fellow British boxer Chris Eubank. Their first encounter in 1990 was one of the most anticipated fights in British boxing history. Despite Benn's fearsome reputation, he suffered his first professional defeat when Eubank stopped him in the ninth round of a brutal contest for the WBO middleweight title.

Their rematch in 1993 at Old Trafford was billed as "Judgment Day" and attracted over 42,000 spectators and millions of television viewers. The fight ended in a controversial draw, with many observers believing Benn had done enough to win. This rivalry transcended boxing, capturing the British public's imagination and representing a clash of contrasting personalities – Benn's raw aggression against Eubank's flamboyant style.

Getty

World Championship Glory

After moving up to super-middleweight, Benn reached the pinnacle of his career when he captured the WBC super-middleweight title in 1992 by defeating Mauro Galvano. He successfully defended this title nine times over the next four years, showcasing his improved boxing skills alongside his trademark power.

Benn's most dangerous defense came against American Gerald McClellan in 1995, in what became one of boxing's most dramatic and ultimately tragic fights. After being knocked through the ropes in the first round, Benn mounted a remarkable comeback to stop McClellan in the tenth round. Sadly, McClellan suffered career-ending injuries in this contest, adding a somber note to Benn's career.

Later Career and Legacy

Benn's career began to decline following the McClellan fight. He lost twice to Irishman Steve Collins in 1996, after which he announced his retirement from the sport. These defeats were marked by Benn's diminished reflexes and the toll of his physically demanding fighting style.

In retirement, Benn faced personal challenges including depression and substance abuse issues, which he eventually overcame through faith. He later became an ordained minister and moved to Australia, where he embarked on charitable work and occasionally trained fighters.

Benn's legacy in boxing remains secure as one of the most exciting fighters of his era. His all-action style, devastating punching power, and willingness to face any challenge made him a genuine fan favorite. Boxing historians recognize him as part of a golden era of British middleweight and super-middleweight boxing, alongside rivals like Eubank and Michael Watson.

In 2013, Benn was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame, cementing his status as one of boxing's most memorable characters. His influence on British boxing helped revitalize the sport in the UK during the 1990s, setting the stage for the country's later boxing successes.

