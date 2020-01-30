Michael Nunn net worth: Michael Nunn is an American former professional boxer who has a net worth of $50,000. He is perhaps best known for being a former boxing world champion.

Michael Nunn was born in Davenport, Iowa in April 1963. He competed from 1984 to 2002 as a middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight. Nunn made his professional boxing debut with a win over John Borman in December 1984. In November 1986 he defeated Alex Ramos to win the vacant California State middleweight title and bring his record to 20-0. Nunn won the vacant NABF middleweight title by beating Darnell Knox in October 1987. He won the IBF middleweight title by defeating Frank Tate in July 1988 and won the vacant lineal middleweight title by beating Sumbu Kalambay in March 1989. Michael Nunn lost his first fight in May 1991 to James Toney and lost both titles. He won the NABF super middleweight title from Randall Yonker in November 1991 and won the WBA and lineal supper middleweight titles over Victor Cordoba in September 1992. Nunn lost both titles to Steve Little in February 1994. He won the vacant WBO-NABO supper middleweight title by beating John Scully in December 1995. Michael Nunn beat Rudy Nix to win the vacant NABF light heavyweight title in January 1997 and beat Graciano Rocchigiani in March 1998 to win the vacant light heavyweight title. He retired with a record of 58-4 with 37 knockouts.

In 2004, Michael was sentenced to 24 years in Federal prison after being convicted on drug trafficking charges. He was released in February 2019.