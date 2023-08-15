Info Category: Richest Athletes › Boxers Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Aug 6, 1973 (50 years old) Place of Birth: Greenwich Village Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Journalist, Talk show host, Commentator, Actor, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Max Kellerman's Net Worth

What is Max Kellerman's Net Worth and Salary?

Max Kellerman is a sportscaster who has a net worth of $6 million. Max Kellerman has hosted numerous shows for ESPN, including "SportsNation," "Around the Horn," "First Take," and "This Just In with Max Kellerman." He also cohosted the ESPN radio programs "Max & Marcellus" and "Keyshawn, JWill and Max." Elsewhere, Kellerman has done commentary for the programs "Friday Night Fights," "HBO World Championship Boxing," and "Boxing After Dark."

Early Life and Education

Max Kellerman was born on August 6, 1973 in the Bronx borough of New York City and was raised in Greenwich Village as the eldest of four brothers. As a youth, he was educated at PS 41 and Hunter College High School. For his higher education, Kellerman attended Columbia University, from which he graduated in 1998 with a BA in history.

Sportscasting Career

Kellerman got his start in sportscasting as a teenager when he hosted a public-access television program called "Max on Boxing." After graduating from Columbia, he was hired as an analyst for ESPN's "Friday Night Fights" boxing series. Kellerman went on to create and host the sports roundtable discussion show "Around the Horn," which premiered on ESPN in late 2002. However, despite the program's popularity, Kellerman left ESPN in early 2004 after being unable to reach an agreement to stay with the network. He subsequently began hosting a new show on Fox Sports Net called "I, Max," on which he discussed sports news with Michael Holly. That program was eventually canceled in early 2005. The following year, Kellerman began hosting shows on WEPN in New York City, and also joined the HBO boxing program "Boxing After Dark," on which he did commentary alongside Fran Charles and Lennox Lewis. In 2007, he was promoted to the "HBO World Championship Boxing" team alongside Jim Lampley, Harold Lederman, and a rotating guest analyst.

In the spring of 2010, Kellerman was hired by CNN to cover sports and pop culture on various shows for the network. At the end of the year, it was announced that he would be joining the radio station ESPNLA as a cohost of the sports radio talk show "Max & Marcellus," alongside Marcellus Wiley. The pair reunited in 2013 as cohosts of the sports comedy talk show "SportsNation"; they were soon joined by Michelle Beadle in 2014. Kellerman left the program in 2016, and went on to succeed Skip Bayless as an analyst on the sports talk program "First Take," hosted by Molly Qerim. After leaving that show in 2021, he began hosting "This Just In with Max Kellerman," another sports talk program. The show featured such segments as "The Agenda," "Best Bets," and "QB Sneak." In mid-2023, Kellerman was laid off from ESPN, effectively ending his program.

Other Appearances

Kellerman has made some appearances on film and television beyond the sportscasting world. In 2006, he appeared briefly alongside Jim Lampley in the boxing film "Rocky Balboa," and in 2015 played a reporter in "Creed," the first spinoff of the "Rocky" series. Kellerman has also appeared on the BET parody series "Real Husbands of Hollywood."

Personal Life

With his wife Erin, Kellerman has three daughters named Esther, Sam, and Mira. The second daughter is named after Kellerman's late brother, who was murdered in 2004 by former boxer James Butler.

Kellerman is active in Jewish culture, and is able to speak Yiddish. He is also an avid hip hop fan, with his favorite artists including the Wu-Tang Clan and its founding member Raekwon.

Real Estate

In August 2004 Max paid $1.495 million for a home in East Hampton, New York. Over the years he has offered the home as rental for $35,000 per month. Today the home is worth around $3.5 million.