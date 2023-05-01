What is Marcos Maidana's Net Worth?

Marcos Maidana is an Argentine professional boxer who has a net worth of $4 million. Marcos Maidana competed from 2004 to 2014. Toward the end of his career, he held the WBA super lightweight title and then the WBA welterweight title. Maidana finished his career with a 35-5 record, with 31 of his wins coming by knockout.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Boxers Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jul 17, 1983 (39 years old) Place of Birth: Margarita, Santa Fe Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Professional Boxer Nationality: Argentina 💰 Compare Marcos Maidana's Net Worth

Mayweather Earnings

On May 3, 2014, Marcos faced off against undefeated Floyd Mayweather. For the fight, Marcos earned a guaranteed $1.5 million. He also earned more off his share of the Argentinian PPV sales. Mayweather earned a guaranteed $32 million. When Mayweather and Maidana fought again in September 2014, Mayweather once again took home a guaranteed $32 million, Maidana's purse doubled to $3 million.

Early Life

Marcos Maidana was born on July 17, 1983 in Margarita, Argentina to Olga and Americo. He is of Indigenous descent.

Super Lightweight

Maidana began his professional boxing career in 2004 at the age of 20. In his first two years as a professional fighter, he fought in his native Argentina and won all of his first 18 bouts. Maidana went on to box in Germany and Panama. By the end of 2008, he had amassed a 25-0 record, including 24 stoppages. Maidana had his first world title bout in early 2009 against Andreas Kotelnik for the WBA super lightweight title. Ultimately, he lost via a controversial split decision. In the summer of 2009, Maidana fought his first match in the United States, going up against Victor Ortíz for the interim WBA super lightweight title. The bout was ultimately stopped when the ringside physician ruled Ortíz unfit to continue fighting.

In March of 2010, Maidana faced the then-undefeated Victor Cayo in a defense of the interim WBA super lightweight title. He succeeded, knocking out Cayo in the sixth round. After failing to secure a fight against Timothy Bradley, Maidana fought and defeated DeMarcus Corley in the summer of 2010. The fight saw him going the distance for only the third time in his career. At the end of the year, Maidana challenged Amir Khan for his WBA title, but was defeated in the tense, memorable bout. He had another memorable fight in 2011 against Érik Morales, whom he narrowly beat after a series of intense back-and-forth rounds to finally claim the WBA super lightweight title. Maidana successfully defended the title against Petr Petrov.

Welterweight

Maidana moved up to welterweight in early 2012 to challenge former WBC light welterweight champion Devon Alexander. Not yet comfortable in his new weight class, Maidana struggled during the 10-round bout and ultimately lost via unanimous decision. He bounced back later in the year by defeating Jesus Soto Karass via TKO in a memorable slugfest at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. After that, Maidana returned to Argentina to fight Martin Ángel Martínez for the vacant WBA intercontinental welterweight title. He ultimately won the bout via knockout. The next year, Maidana went up against Adrien Broner for the WBA welterweight title. Although he came in as the underdog, Maidana put up an unrelenting fight and handed Broner his first career loss as a professional boxer. Winning by unanimous decision, Maidana claimed the welterweight title.

In the spring of 2014, Maidana fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a highly anticipated unification bout; both fighters' welterweight titles were on the line. Once again, Maidana came into the fight as an underdog, but this time was unable to punch his way to victory as Mayweather won by majority decision, taking Maidana's WBA welterweight title as a result. A rematch was soon scheduled for September in a bout billed as "Mayhem." For the second time, Mayweather defeated Maidana via unanimous decision in front of a lively audience at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Both of the boxers' fights did well on pay-per-view, scoring over 900,000 viewers on Showtime.

Retirement

Maidana officially retired from professional boxing in the summer of 2016, at the age of 33. He finished his career with a 35-5 record, with 31 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

Personal Life

With his wife Mariana Zilli, Maidana has a son named Nahuel and a daughter named Emilia. The family lives in Calchaqui, Argentina, just south of Margarita.