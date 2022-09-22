What is Larry Holmes' Net Worth?

Larry Holmes is an American retired boxer who has a net worth of $18 million. Throughout his career, Larry Holmes became known for his incredible rate of success, landing him as one of the most accomplished boxers in heavyweight history.

Early Life

Larry Holmes was born on November 3, 1949, and raised in Easton, Pennsylvania, which also eventually provided his boxing nickname "The Easton Assassin." He was born the fourth of 12 children to John and Flossie Holmes. His father left and went to Connecticut to work as a gardener to provide for the family, returning to visit them every three weeks. Larry dropped out of school in the seventh grade to work at a car wash and later drive a dump truck to help support his family. It was around the age of 18 when Larry Holmes started boxing.

Boxing Career

As an amateur, Holmes went 19-3. He also worked as a sparring partner for Muhammad Ali, Joe Frasier, Jimmy Young, and Earnie Shavers. This helped him realize he could hold his own. And his first breakthrough as a serious contender was when he faced Earnie Shavers in March of 1978. Larry won in a lopsided, twelve-round unanimous decision. This victory set the course for a WBC Heavyweight showdown against champion Ken Norton in Las Vegas on June 9, 1978. The fight went 14 rounds scored at a dead-even seven rounds each, but Holmes would rally in the 15th to win.

From 1978 until 1983, Larry Holmes was the WBC Heavyweight Champion, and the Ring Heavyweight Champion from 1980 until 1985, as well as the IBF Heavyweight Champion from 1983 until 1985. With his 20 winning boxing title defenses, he became the second most-winning athlete within the sport, coming in behind Joe Louis who had 25. Holmes retired in 1986 after losing a rematch to Michael Spinks but made several comebacks over the following years. He fought for the final time in 2002. For his efforts, Holmes was named into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008. His final career boxing record stands at 69-6 with 44 of those victories coming via KO.

Career Earnings

In perhaps his most notable title match, Larry Holmes would collect around $8 million to face Muhammad Ali. He won the fight, the only stoppage of Ali's career. And the big paydays wouldn't stop, not even after his "retirement." Larry Holmes was lured back to the ring in 1988 to face Mike Tyson after a $2.8 million offer from Don King. In 1992, Holmes agreed to a fight with Evander Holyfield for $7 million. A bout between Holmes and George Foreman set to take place on January 23, 1998, was canceled. But each fighter got to keep the nonrefundable 10% of their purse, landing Holmes $400,000.

Outside of the Ring

After retiring for good, Holmes moved back to his hometown of Easton where he has since settled down. He has also taken on various business ventures with his earnings from his boxing career. He has since hired more than 200 workers through these companies and holdings, which have included a $5 million office complex, $2 million restaurant, $8 million hotel, a nightclub, slot machines, and more. He also works as a co-host for the TV talk show called "What the Heck Were They Thinking?"

Personal Life

Larry Holmes married Diane Robinson in 1979, and together they have two children. He also has three daughters from two of his previous relationships. Larry's younger brother, Mark Holmes, was also a boxer; He competed in the middleweight class from 1980 to 1987. Larry Holmes resides in his $1.7 million Sheridan Drive home in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, near Easton.