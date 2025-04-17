What is Landon McBroom's Net Worth?

Landon McBroom is a YouTube personality who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Landon McBroom ran the popular lifestyle vlogging channel THIS IS L&S with his former girlfriend Shyla Walker. Since the pair broke up in 2021, he has focused on his self-titled YouTube channel, which has amassed over 18 million total views and more than 260,000 subscribers. Like his older brother, fellow YouTube star Austin, McBroom has also competed in some exhibition and professional boxing matches.

Early Life and Education

Landon McBroom was born on September 26, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, to Michole and Michael. He has an older brother named Austin McBroom who is also a YouTube personality. As a teenager, McBroom attended Paraclete High School in Lancaster, California.

YouTube Career

McBroom became popular on YouTube for his lifestyle material and family vlogs. His self-titled channel has racked up over 260,000 subscribers and upwards of 18 million total views. McBroom previously ran a popular joint YouTube channel with his girlfriend, Shyla Walker, called THIS IS L&S, which was launched in 2017. Featuring a mix of vlogs and challenge videos, the channel went on to accrue over three million followers. Since McBroom and Walker split up in 2021, McBroom has focused mainly on his personal channel, where his content includes parenting, fitness, and various lifestyle videos.

Boxing Career

In mid-2021, McBroom made his boxing debut in the middleweight division of the Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms event, an exhibition boxing event featuring matches between YouTube and TikTok personalities. His brother Austin was the headliner. Facing TikTok personality Ben Azelart, Landon McBroom won his bout. He went on to fight YouTuber Adam Saleh at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022; the bout ended in a draw.

Personal Life

After meeting on Twitter in 2016, McBroom and Shyla Walker began dating. In late 2019, they had a daughter named Souline. The following year, in April, McBroom was hospitalized and underwent a biopsy. He was diagnosed with lymphoma, and began chemotherapy treatment.

In 2021, McBroom and Walker separated amid allegations that McBroom had been abusive, with Walker filing a restraining order against him. He went on to begin a relationship with realtor Sophia Germano. In 2024, the pair announced that they were expecting a child.