Kostya Tszyu net worth: Kostya Tszyu is a Soviet Australian former professional boxer who has a net worth of $2.5 million. He is best known for winning many world championships in boxing.

Kostya Tszyu was born in Serov, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union in September 1969. He was a light-welterweight. Tszyu represented the Soviet Union in international competition. He won gold medals in amateur boxing at the Goodwill Games in 1990, the World Championships in 1991, and the European Championships in 1989 and 1991. Kostya Tszyu made his professional boxing debut with a win over Darrell Hiles in March 1992. He defeated Jake Rodriguez to win the IBF light-welterweight title in January 1995. Kostya Tszyu lost the title to Vince Phillips in May 1997. He won the IBC interim light-welterweight tile by defeating Diosbelys Hurtado in November 1998 and won the vacant WBC light-welterweight title by beating Miguel Angel Gonzalez in August 1999. Tszyu won the WBA (Super) light-welterweight title by defeating Sharmba Mitchell in February 2001. He won the IBF and vacant The Ring light-welterweight titles by beating Zab Judah in November 2001. Kostya Tszyu lost the IBF and The Ring light-welterweight titles in his last fight to Ricky Hatton in June 2005 to bring his record to 31-2.