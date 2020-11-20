Kell Brook net worth: Kell Brook is a British professional boxer who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for being a former IBF welterweight champion.

Kell Brook was born in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England in May 1986. He has competed as a welterweight, light-middleweight, and middleweight. Brook was ranked as the world's best active welterweight in May 2017 by The Ring magazine. In August 2020 BoxRec ranked him as the world's third best active light-middleweight. Kell Brook made his professional boxing debut in September 2004 with a win over Peter Buckley. He defeated Barrie Jones in June 2008 to win the vacant British welterweight title. Kell Brook won the WBO Inter-Continental title by defeating Krzysztof Bienias in March 2010. He won the vacant WBA Inter-Continental tittle by defeating Lovemore N'dou in June 2011. Brook won the IBF International welterweight title by defeating Matthew Hatton in March 2012. He won the IBF welterweight title when he beat Shawn Porter in August 2014. Kell Brook suffered his first loss to Gennady Golovkin in September 2016 and lost three titles before losing another to Errol Spence Jr. in May 2017. He won the vacant WBC Silver light-middleweight title from Sergey Rabchenko in March 2018. Brook defeated Mark DeLuca to win the vacant WBO Inter-Continental light-middleweight title in February 2020. In November 2020 he lost to Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title to bring his record to 39-3.