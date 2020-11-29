Katie Taylor net worth: Katie Taylor is an Irish professional boxer and former soccer player who has a net worth of $250 thousand. She is best known for being the WBA undisputed lightweight boxing champion.

Katie Taylor was born in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in July 1986. She has competed as a lightweight and light-welterweight. Taylor has represented Ireland in international competition and won several gold medals including at the 2012 Olympic Games. Katie Taylor made her professional boxing debut in November 2016 with win over Karina Kopinska. She defeated Nina Meinke in April 2017 to win the vacant WBA female Inter-Continental lightweight title. Taylor won the vacant WBA female lightweight title by defeating Anahi Ester Sanchez in October 2017. She won the IBF female lightweight title from Victoria Bustos in April 2018. Katie Taylor won the WBO female lightweight title by defeating Rose Volante in March 2019. She won the WBC and inaugural The Ring female lightweight titles by defeating Delfine Persoon in June 2019. Taylor won the WBO female junior-welterweight title by defeating Christina Linardatou in November 2019. In November 2020 she beat Miriam Gutierrez to bring her record to 17-0. Taylor played for the Republic of Ireland's national soccer team from 2006 to 2009.