Jim Lampley Net Worth:

What is Jim Lampley's Net Worth?

Jim Lampley is an American sportscaster, news anchor, movie producer, and restaurant owner who has a net worth of $20 million. Jim Lampley earned his net worth as a popular sportscaster and anchor and is most well known as a sportscaster for HBO Boxing and as an anchor for many Olympic games.

Early Life

Jim Lampley was born on April 8, 1949, in Hendersonville, North Carolina and was raised in both Hendersonville and Miami, Florida. His father died when Jim was just five years old, so his mother took it upon herself to introduce him to many sports. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1971 with a degree in English.

Lampley embarked on his broadcasting career in 1974 when ABC chose him, along with Don Tollefson, in what they called a talent hunt. It is true that he entered ABC thanks to his youthful looks, but it was his talent that made him cover such events as baseball games, the 1986-87 Indianapolis 500, several Olympics, as well as the program Wide World of Sports. Next, he landed a broadcasting job at CBS in 1987 through 1992, when Lampley moved to NBC.

HBO Career

But it was with HBO that Jim Lampley rose to international stardom. His work on "HBO World Championship Boxing," "Boxing After Dark," and the HBO pay-per-view telecast had him calling some of boxing's most famous moments as a blow-by-blow announcer. Lampley called Julio Cesar Chavez knocking out Meldrick Taylor in "Thunder Meets Lightning" and James "Buster" Douglas' upset of Mike Tyson for the World Heavyweight championship.

Other notable highlights of his career included the first Riddick Bowe/Andrew Golota fight at Madison Square Garden where a riot occurred after "The Foul Pole's" disqualification for low blows, and his famous "It happened… it happened!" call of George Foreman's comeback victory over then-heavyweight champion Michael Moorer.

Awards & Accolades

Jim Lampley won the Sam Taub Award for excellence in boxing broadcasting journalism in 1992. Lampley also earned three Emmy awards for his participation in the "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" HBO series. Jim Lampley was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame class in 2015.

Personal Life

Jim Lampley was married to former Channel 2 co-anchor Bree Walker from 1990 to 1999, and the couple had a son together, Aaron James Lampley. Lampley and his current wife, Debra, live in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and their combined family includes five daughters, two sons, and nine grandchildren.

Lampley is the former owner of two Utah restaurants, both called the "Lakota Restaurant and Bar." Jim Lampley also had a movie production company "Crystal Spring Productions" that produced a handful of movies, including "Welcome to Hollywood." Now known as "Atticus Entertainment," the production company produced the HBO documentary series, "On Freddie Roach" in 2012-13. And since 2012, it has produced "The Fight Game with Jim Lampley."

Jim has been credited with several minor roles as an announcer in films and has portrayed himself in movies such as "Southpaw," "Rocky Balboa," and "Creed." Television appearances include "MacGyver," the Andy Samberg HBO mockumentary "7 Days in Hell," and "Eastbound & Down."