Jermell Charlo Net Worth

What is Jermell Charlo's net worth?

Jermell Charlo is an American professional boxer who has a net worth of $2 million. Not to be confused with his identical twin brother Jermall Charlo, Jermell Charlo is probably best-known for facing off against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on September 30, 2023.

Early Life

Growing up in Richmond, Texas, Jermell and his twin brother, Jermall, were exposed to the world of boxing at an early age. Their innate talent was evident even then. It was this environment that nurtured their shared passion and eventually led them on parallel paths to boxing stardom. The Charlo twins, as they're popularly known, trained rigorously, pushing each other to reach new heights, making their bond both familial and professional.

Amateur Career

Jermell Charlo's amateur career was nothing short of impressive. He competed in over 100 matches, amassing a staggering number of victories and showcasing his potential as a future professional boxing star. His dedication to the sport, even in these early days, was evident. Each match, each victory, honed his skills and prepared him for the challenges that lay ahead in the professional realm.

Professional Career

Making the transition to professional boxing in 2007, Charlo quickly made a name for himself in the light middleweight division. His technique, combined with his agility and power, caught the attention of fans and critics alike. Throughout his professional career, Charlo has faced a myriad of opponents, consistently proving his mettle. His record is dotted with victories, many of them coming through knockouts, underscoring his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the ring. With each fight, Charlo further solidified his position in the boxing world, gaining respect and admiration from peers and enthusiasts.

Biggest Fights

Among the numerous matches in Charlo's illustrious career, several stand out for their significance. One of the most notable was against Gabriel Rosado in 2014. This match was a testament to Charlo's boxing acumen, as he won in a unanimous decision, further boosting his profile in the boxing community.

Another significant bout was against John Jackson in 2016, where Charlo showcased his resilience and determination. After facing challenges early in the fight, he made a comeback with a knockout, demonstrating his never-give-up attitude.

Perhaps one of his most talked-about fights was against Tony Harrison in 2018. In a shocking turn of events, Charlo faced his first professional defeat. However, true to his character, he came back in their 2019 rematch even stronger, reclaiming the WBC light middleweight title with a knockout.