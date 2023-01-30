Hector Macho Camacho Net Worth:

What was Hector Macho Camacho's Net Worth?

Hector "Macho" Camacho was a Puerto Rican boxer who had a net worth of $100,000 at the time of his death on November 24, 2012. Hector Macho Camacho had a storied boxing career from 1980 until 2010 and was known for his speed and flamboyant style in the ring. He was a world champion in three different weight classes.

Early Life

Hector Luis Camacho Matias was born on May 24, 1962, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, but his family moved to Spanish Harlem in New York when he was just a young child. Camacho was constantly getting into trouble as a teen but eventually started focusing on boxing and karate as an outlet.

As an amateur, Macho won the 1978 New York Golden Gloves Flyweight Sub-Novice Championship. He also won the New York Golden Gloves Bantamweight Open Championships in 1979 and 1980. In 1979, he was declared the Intercity Golden Gloves 119-Pound Champion, and in 1980 named the Intercity Golden Gloves 125-Pound Champion. With one hundred fights under his belt consisting of 96 wins and four losses, Hector went pro.

Boxing Career

Hector Camacho had a fast rise through the professional rankings and became a world champion in three weight classes. Macho held the WBC super featherweight title from 1983 to 1984, the WBC lightweight title from 1985 to 1987, and the WBO junior welterweight title twice between 1989 and 1992.

Notable fights throughout his career included many big names in boxing. Camacho defeated Roberto Duran twice later in Duran's career, and he knocked out Sugar Ray Leonard, sending him into permanent retirement. Other opponents included Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar De La Hoya, and Felix Trinidad.

Hector Camacho finished his boxing career after a total of 88 fights, winning 79 of them to go with only six losses. He had 38 wins by knockout and three draws.

Personal Life

Hector Camacho had four sons, his oldest from an early relationship and the other three from his marriage. Camacho married Amy Torres in 1991, and the couple had three sons together: Justin, Christian, and Tyler. Hector and Amy divorced in 2001. Hector Jr. and Tyler both followed in their father's footsteps and became boxers.

Camacho got engaged to Shelly Salemassi in 2003, and they were together for 15 years but never got married.

With his rising popularity, Hector appeared on several Spanish reality television shows including "Mira Quien Baila" and a weekly segment called "Macho News" on the show "El Gordo y La Flaca."

Controversy & Death

Hector Camacho had several run-ins with the law over the years. He had much-publicized troubles with drug abuse and criminal charges, including a burglary charge in 2005 in which he pleaded guilty. In 2011, Macho was shot at three times by carjackers in San Juan, but he came away unscathed. In 2012, he was on trial in Florida on physical abuse charges by one of his sons.

On November 20, 2012, Hector Camacho was shot and seriously wounded while sitting in a car outside of a bar in his native Bayamon. The driver, his childhood friend, was killed. Camacho was declared clinically brain dead four days later, and his mother requested that doctors remove him from life support.