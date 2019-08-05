Gervonta "Tank" Davis net worth: Tank Davis is an American professional boxer who has a net worth of $4 million. Tank Davis was born Gervonta Davis in Baltimore, Maryland in November 1994. He is a super featherweight who started training at five years old. He won the National Golden Gloves Championship in 2012 and has more than 200 amateur wins. Tank Davis made his professional boxing debut in February 2013 with a win over Desi Williams. He defeated Jose Pedraza in January 2017 to win the IBF super featherweight title and bring his record to 17-0. Davis retained his IBF super featherweight title by defeating Liam Walsh in May 2017. He won the vacant WBA (Super) super featherweight title by beating Jesus Cuellar in April 2018. Tank Davis retained his WBA (Super) super featherweight title by defeating Hugo Ruiz in February 2019 and Richard Nunez in July 2019 to bring his record to 22-0 with 21 knockouts. He was ranked the world's second best active super featherweight in early 2019.

In December 2019 Gervonta defeated Yuriorkis Gamboa with a TKO in the final round.