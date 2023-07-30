Info Category: Richest Athletes › Boxers Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Nov 16, 1961 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Hammersmith Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.905 m) Profession: Professional Boxer Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Frank Bruno's Net Worth

What is Frank Bruno's Net Worth?

Frank Bruno is a former English boxer who has a net worth of $10 million. Frank Bruno earned his net worth from boxing in many high profile fights like the 1995 WBC Heavyweight Championship. Bruno was famous for his exceptional punching power, and his 38 knockouts in 40 wins gave him a 95% knockout-to-win ratio and an overall knockout percentage of 84.44%. As we detail later in this article, in 1996 Frank earned a career-high $6 million when he had a rematch with Mike Tyson.

Early Life

Franklin Roy Bruno was born on November 16, 1961, in Hammersmith in London, England. Frank was raised with his five siblings in a terraced house in Wandsworth, South London. At nine years old, he began his boxing career at the local Wandsworth Boys Club; he later was educated at a special school for "problem" children in Sussex. Oak Hill School is where he learned to box more seriously. In 1980, Bruno won a Gold medal at the English National Championship, previously known as the ABA Championship.

Boxing Career

Frank Bruno's professional boxing debut took place at the Royal Albert Hall, in Kensington, London, England, on March 17th, 1982 where he won with a first round KO against Lupe Guerra. He quickly piled up 21 consecutive wins by knockout which caught the attention of boxing magazines all over the world.

Bruno faced multiple top-rated heavyweights throughout his career, including two defeats against Mike Tyson in 1989 and 1996, and a defeat against Lennox Lewis in 1993. The pinnacle of Frank's career came in 1995 when he defeated Oliver McCall at a packed Wembley Stadium winning the WBC heavyweight title, Bruno's fourth world championship challenge. Bruno ranked among BoxRec's 10 best heavyweights in the world 12 times and reached his career-high in 1984 with a ranking of No. 3 overall. In his first fight against Tyson, Bruno briefly rocked the world heavyweight champion before Tyson recovered and ultimately defeated Bruno when the referee stopped the contest in the fifth round. That close fight combined with Bruno's ownership of the WBC title in 1995 and it being Tyson's third fight since his release from prison were all selling points of the rematch to come in 1996. Bruno, while a big underdog, was expected to fare a bit better than he did in his second loss to Tyson. The bout ended up being Bruno's last due to the recurrence of a severe eye injury he suffered in his first fight against Iron Mike. Bruno retired from boxing at the age of 34.

Bruno's boxing record stands at 40-5 with 38 of the 40 wins coming via knockout.

Tyson Rematch Earnings

In 1996, Bruno earned $6 million in his rematch against Mike Tyson in defense of his WBC heavyweight championship, the highest-earning payout of his career. Tyson, who earned $30 million in the fight, defeated Frank Bruno on a stoppage in round three. Bruno's $6 million payday is worth $20 million after adjusting for inflation.

Personal Life

Frank Bruno married his wife, Laura, in 1990. The couple had three children together but later divorced in 2001. Bruno later dated Nina Coletta.

After his professional boxing career ended, he remained a popular celebrity with the British public due to his involvement in a musical-comedy theatrical production known as Pantomime. He has also been outspoken and helpful when it comes to mental health after struggling with it himself over the years. Bruno joined the Get Close and Personal Platform to raise funds for The Frank Bruno Foundation that is dedicated to improving the mental health of men around the world.