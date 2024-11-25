What is Edgar Berlanga's Net Worth?

Edgar Berlanga is a professional boxer who has a net worth of $2 million. Edgar Berlanga held the NABO super middleweight title, having won it in late 2021. Later, in 2024, he fought for the unified super middleweight championship, but suffered his first defeat in 23 bouts. Beyond his record of 16 consecutive first-round knockouts, Berlanga achieved notoriety in 2022 when he attempted to bite his opponent Roamer Alexis Angulo on the shoulder during a fight, and was consequently suspended from professional boxing for six months.

Early Life and Education

Edgar Berlanga Jr. was born on May 18, 1997 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to Puerto Rican parents. He began boxing when he was seven years old, inspired by Puerto Rican boxing world champion Félix Trinidad.

Amateur Boxing

As an amateur boxer, Berlanga compiled a record of 162-17. He had his breakout year in 2013, when he won the welterweight bronze at the US Youth National Championships and welterweight silvers at the USA Junior National Championships and US National PAL Junior Championships. In 2015, Berlanga won the middleweight gold medal at the US Youth National Championships.

Professional Boxing

Berlanga made his professional boxing debut in the spring of 2016, defeating Jorge Pedroza with a first-round knockout at Isla San Marcos in Aguascalientes City, Mexico. A couple of months later, he defeated Jose Antonio Leos Nery by first-round knockout at Auditorio Hermanos Carréon in the same city. Berlanga continued to win via first-round knockout in each of his next 14 fights through late 2020, with many of them being TKOs. During this time, he defeated such opponents as Christopher Salerno, Enrique Gallegos, Jaime Barboza, Gregory Clark, Gregory Trenel, Eric Moon, and Ulises Sierra. When he defeated Sierra, Berlanga tied Young Otto's record for 16 consecutive first-round knockouts. However, he was unable to best Ali Raymi's world record of 22, as his next fight, against Demond Nicholson, went the full eight rounds before Berlanga emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

On the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III in October of 2021, Berlanga defeated Marcelo Esteban Coceres to win the vacant NABO super middleweight title. He won by unanimous decision. Berlanga went on to successfully defend his title against Steve Rolls in March of 2022. His next fight, against Roamer Alexis Angulo in June, would propel him to notoriety. Although he won the fight by unanimous decision, retaining his title in the process, Berlanga was fined $10,000 and given a six-month suspension from professional boxing for attempting to bite Angulo on the shoulder during the match. Upon his return to the ring in the summer of 2023, Berlanga defended his super middleweight title by defeating Jason Quigley in another unanimous-decision victory. In his next bout, in early 2024, he beat Padraig McCrory via TKO. That September, Berlanga faced Canelo Álvarez for the unified super middleweight title. Ultimately, he lost by unanimous decision, marking Berlanga's first defeat in 23 professional bouts.