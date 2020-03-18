Donovan Ruddock net worth: Donovan Ruddock is a Jamaican Canadian former professional boxer who has a net worth of $300 thousand. He is best known for fighting against Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.

Donovan Ruddock was born in St. Catherine, Jamaica in December 1963. He competed as a heavyweight and made his professional boxing debut in March 1982 in a win over Wes Rowe. Ruddock defeated Ken Lakusta in May 1988 to win the vacant Canada heavyweight title. He defeated Michael Dokes in April 1990 to win the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title. Donovan Ruddock suffered back to back losses to Mike Tyson in May and June 1991. He won the vacant IBC heavyweight title, defeating Phil Jackson in June 1992. Ruddock lost to Lennox Lewis in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator and for the Commonwealth heavyweight title in October 1992. Donovan Ruddock won the vacant Canada heavyweight title with a victory over Egerton Marcus in October 2001. He lost his last fight which was to Dillon Carman for the Canada heavyweight title in September 2015 to bring his record to 40-6-1 with 30 knockouts.

He filed bankruptcy in the late 1990s after a failed $1 million investment in a nightclub.