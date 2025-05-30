What Is Dmitry Bivol's Net Worth?

Dmitry Bivol is a Russian professional boxer who has a net worth of $20 million. Since early 2025, Dmitry Bivol has held the unified light-heavyweight championship title, and he has also won International Boxing Organization and "The Ring" magazine titles. From 2019 to 2024, Bivol held the World Boxing Association light-heavyweight title (Super version). During his amateur career, Dmitry won a gold medal at the 2013 World Combat Games in the light heavyweight category. In 2022, several sources named him Fighter of the Year, including the Boxing Writers Association of America. Bivol is the only boxer in the "four-belt era" to defeat two reigning undisputed world champions.

Major Paydays

Dmitry Bivol earned around $10 million each time he fought Artur Beterbiev. He earned around $5 million fighting Canelo Álvarez.

Early Life

Dmitry Bivol was born Dmitry Yuryevich Bivol on December 18, 1990, in Tokmok, Kyrgyz SSR, Soviet Union. His mother, an ethnic Korean, was born in the Kazakh SSR, and his father came from the Moldavian SSR. After graduating and marrying, the couple moved to the Kyrgyz SSR (also known as Kyrgyzstan). Dmitry lived there until he was 11 years old, when he relocated to Saint Petersburg, Russia. He started boxing at the age of six, and since he was naturally bigger than the average six-year-old boy, he began defeating older boxers in amateur bouts. During his amateur career, Bivol won two world championships at the junior level (U-17), and he took home a bronze medal at the 2008 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships (middleweight division). He also won the 2012 and 2014 Russian national amateur boxing championships in the light heavyweight category. His amateur record was 268–15.

Career

In November 2014, Dmitry made his professional debut and subsequently won his first six fights via knockout. In May 2016, he won the interim World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight title, and after two other WBA titles were vacated, he was elevated to full champion. On November 4, 2017, Bivol defeated Trent Broadhurst by knockout in the first round. On March 3, 2018, he fought Sullivan Barrera, defeating him in the 12th round by TKO. Next, he defeated Isaac Chilemba in a twelve-round unanimous decision on June 6, 2018. He then defeated Jean Pascal, Joe Smith Jr., Lenin Castillo, Craig Richards, Umar Salamov, Canelo Álvarez, Gilberto Ramírez, and Lyndon Arthur the same way. On June 1, 2024, Dmitry defeated Malik Zinad by TKO. He was undefeated in his professional career until October 12, 2024, when he lost to Artur Beterbiev by majority decision in the 12th round. Bivol won their rematch on February 22, 2025, by majority decision in the 12th round. As of this writing, his professional record is 24–1, and he has won 12 fights by knockout and 12 by decision. Dmitry was the WBA light-heavyweight champion from May 2016 to September 2017, and he held the WBA light-heavyweight champion super title from October 2019 to October 2024 and regained it in February 2025. He has also held the WBC light-heavyweight champion title (February 2015 – April 2025), IBF light-heavyweight champion title (February 2025 – present), WBO light-heavyweight champion title (February 2025 – present), and Undisputed light-heavyweight champion title (February 2025 – April 2025).

Personal Life

Dmitry and his long-term girlfriend, Ekaterina, got married in 2013. They welcomed two sons, Nikon and Miron, before divorcing in 2023.

Awards and Titles

In 2022, Bivol won the Sugar Ray Robinson Award, and "The Ring" magazine named him Fighter of the Year. He won gold medals at the 2005 European School Championships (light-middleweight), 2006 European Cadet Championships (middleweight), 2006 (middleweight) and 2007 (light heavyweight) Cadet World Championships, 2012 European U22 Boxing Championships (light-heavyweight), and 2013 World Combat Games (light heavyweight), a silver medal at 2013 Summer Universiade (light-heavyweight), and a bronze medal at the 2008 Youth World Championships (middleweight). Dmitry has won several titles, including WBA (super) light-heavyweight champion, WBC light-heavyweight champion, IBF light-heavyweight champion, WBO light-heavyweight champion, IBO light-heavyweight champion, WBA Inter-Continental light-heavyweight champion, and USNBC Silver light-heavyweight champion. He also earned the honorary title of WBC Undisputed II champion.